On Aug. 13, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve an 80/20 emergency grant to help cover $390,993 for the Faber Volunteer Fire Department to purchase a new truck. The name of the volunteer organization was incorrect in the story "Nelson Supervisors OK rescue squads funding" published in the Nelson County Times Aug. 29, 2019.

Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.

