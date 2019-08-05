Deeds:
Amherst County
David M. Scott and Cathy D. Scott to Nicholas C. Banks. Tract 4, section8, Amherst Plantation, $223,000
Buscher Enterprises LLC to Ashia Yman and Chaquan Ward. 358 Main St., Madison Heights, $119,000
Dwana Spinner Thornton to 1st Choice Facilitator Services LLC. Parcel, 1 acre, Courthouse District, $4,500
Jordan Ariel Canter and Gordon Lee Monnier to Richard K. Roots. Parcel, 1.865 acres, $164,000
Ann Marie Decker to David M. and Cathy D. Scott. Lot 22, section 1, Williamsburg Manor, $174,900
Merritt Property Management LLC to Forest Views LLC. Parcel, fronting Court St., Town of Amherst, $145,000
Pittsylvania Forest Products LLC to Jack Gary Spengler. Tracts 15 and 16, 26.76 acres, Cloudcroft Farms, Elon District, $88,000
Anne S. Ware and Sharon S. Ware to Luke J. Hudson. Parcel, 0.83 acres and parcel 2, 13.13 acres, Va. 675, Elon District, $120,0005254 acres,
Joseph J. Mahoney, trustee to RMR Enterprises LLC. Parcel A, 0.393 acres, Lakeview Dr. Parcel B, 0.5254 acres and right-of-way, 0.0245 acres, $1,178,000
1065 Izaak Walton Road LLC to David Armstrong and Heather D. Crittenden. Parcel, Va. 663, 0.964 acres, Madison District, $132,000
Appomattox County
Marion L. Williamson to JP Harvey Jr. Contractors Inc. Parcel D1, off of U.S. 460, Cloverhill District, $106,000
Southern Comfort LLC to Brandon S. and Emily B. Hedrick. Lot 4, 3.67 acres, Stonewall District, $166,000
Jeffrey Scott O’Rourke to Katrina A. Jackson. Parcel, Va. 658, 0.46 acres, Southside District, $125,000
Johnny D. and Christina N. Blankenship to CMH Homes Inc. Parcel, 7.297 acres, Stonewall District, $37,500
Michael Anthony Costain and Audrey L. Wright to Liberty Baptist Church Inc. Parcel, 1.16 acres, Tow of Appomattox, $115,000
Bedford County
John J. and Nancy W. Jessop to Aaron S. and Charlotte E. Lukas, 105 Elmwood Terrace, Lakes District, $665,000
Scott A. Myers and Marsha A. Myers to Jeffrey and Brenda S Wisz. 203 Windcrest Dr., Blue Ridge District, $378,000
Donald W. Weidt and Eyvonne Weidt to Michael T. and Marjorie C. Skidmore. 107 Country Lane, Blue Ridge District, $322,500
David P. and Donna B. Carpenter to King Property LLC. 228 Blarney stone Court, Lakes District, $315,000
Donna T. Morton to Michael Noell. 3128 Nemmo Road, Blue Ridge District, $265,000
Michael Conley and Kimberly Myers Peters and Thomas Folke Jr. and Kimberly Folke to Erin Peters Arthur. Unit F-2, Belview Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $79,000
Donald W. and Tonya Crockett to Annette L. Eadie. Lot 136, section B, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $18,000
Foxcrest Developers Inc. to James S. and Kathryn D. Miller. Lot 25, section VII, Forest Lakes, Jefferson District, $424,000
Silas C. and Dianne W. Lawhorn to Jude A. Lawhorn. Parcel, 1.176 acres, Center District, $72,000
Michael R. Mitchell to Fallon N. and Wayne H. Berryman Jr. Lot 17, section 6, The Meadows, Jefferson District, $293,000
Phyllis H. Rippel to Shahzada M. Iqbal-Gill and Nazli Iqbal. Lot 83, The Woods on Wiggington, section IV, Jefferson District, $225,000
Charles A. Trent to Randy Byrd and Sarai Beth Brooks. Lot 14, section 1, Raleigh Manor Subdivision, Jefferson District, $244,000
Campbell County
Phoenix1Investments LLC to CS Custom Structures Inc. Lot 13, section 1, Trent’s Landing, $59,900
Anthony E. and Laura S. Erskine to Ryan C. and Leslie S. Mau. Lot 15, section 2, Shannon Forest, $239,900
Elizabeth Builders Inc. to Shannon D. Carter. Lot 8, section 2, Jefferson Gardens, $210,000
Dale S. Poindexter to Gregory S. and Judy L. Burns. Parcel, Covered Bridge Road and additional parcel, 108.7 acres, $350,000
Jason D. Jones to Kenneth W. and Rebecca B. Branch. Lot 12, section 9, Russell Springs, $252,500
Lois Anne Barksdale to Gwendolyn Witt Gunter. Parcel, in Town of Altavista, $150,000
Larry G. Whipkey to A. Willard Arthur. Parcel A, Va. 781, 9.69 acres, Flat Creek District, $239,900
Nancy H. Toler to Delvin E. and Barbara R. Yoder. Lot 1, 17.0750 acres, Flat Creek District, $50,000
Scot E. and Kelly C. Shippe to Samuel A. and Mackenzie K. West. Lot 11, Warner Woods Subdivision, $203,500
Sarah Anne Whidden to SDRR2 Properties LLC. Lot 195, section V, Tavern Grove, $163,500
Aubrey J. Rosser Jr. to Joyce W. Smith. Lot 2, Lakewood, Altavista, $156,400
Susan P. Nelson and William Clifton Phillips Jr. to Randal H. and Sara R. Schuller. 4 tracts, lots 103-110, 2.38 acres and tract 2 and 0.281 acres, $160,000
City of Lynchburg
NBS Holdings LLC to 3 in 1 LLC. Lot 16, block 6, South Hill Park Subdivision, $40,000
Economic Development Authority if the City of Lynchburg, Virginia to 843 Church LLC. 843, 845 and 863 Church St., $500,000
Sarah Spencer Barksdale to Robert W. and Jackie L. Moon. Lots 37-39, block C, Royal Court Subdivision, $360,000
Lucy E. Breeden and Samuel Porter Eberhardt to Rob Burnett. Lot 28, section 3, Richland Hills Subdivision, $70,000
Keith A. and Bethany L. Carpenter to Debra D. and William R. Powell Jr. Lot 13, McKenna Farms Subdivision, $468,000
James Holmes Coston and Kathryn Coston Frost to Mark M. and Patricia T. Young. Lot 41, Heritage at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $221,000
Green Mountain Investments LLC to Neil W. Daniels. Lot 808 Polk St., $38,900
Edward M. Trent to Ed’s New and Used Work Clothes LLC. 3521 Campbell Ave., $125,000
Ryan C. and Elizabeth P. Glaras to John O. Daniel. 4507 Alabama Ave., $158,000
Jacob and Sierra C. Jarmin to Jeffrey Wayne and Mervil Moore Kowatch. Lot 1, section 1, Windsor Hills Subdivision, $229,000
John Malec to Cornelius L. Jones. Lot 23, block 7, Roseland Park Subdivision, $129,900
Adam Kidd to Laura K. Simpson. Lot 21, block D, Fairmont Addition, $15,000
Martin L. Kvasnicka to Sarah Saville. Lots 43-45, block 10, Edgewood Subdivision, $108,900
Daniel and Shawn Stoicu to Anita Lynn and David James Lambiase. 352 Bell St., $121,000
MTH Inc. to Poscit LLC. Lot 1, block L, Forest Townhouses Subdivision, $89,900
Amy Jones to Deborah Thomas and Elaine Apt. Lot 23, block 17, Westover Heights Subdivision, $164,900
Nicholas C. Barton to Mel 1 LLC. Lot 3, Cox Subdivision, $120,000
Sandra Lee Moberg, Shelly Cromwell Gibson and Barbara Ann Bloomer to Kevin M. and Alyssa S. Filiberto. Lot 8, block E, Evergreen Subdivision, $180,000
Taylor L. Bradshaw to Stephen K. and Joanne Findley. Lot 1, Radcliff Subdivision, $127,500
Kerry Scruggs and Doris R. Scruggs to Elevation LLC. 1700 Roberts St., 1219 19th St., 605 Winston Ridge Road, $5,400
Theodore C. Engelder to Colin S. and Margaret E. Malcolm. Lot 10, block 6, section A, Bedford Hills Subdivision, $182,500
Russell E. Farmer and Monica Ngo Farmer to Jacob Jarmin and Sierra Jarmin. Lot R11, block R, Cornerstone Subdivision, $315,000
Elizabeth S. Palladino, Frances H. Sutherland, Ann M. Sutherland and Frank T. Sutherland Jr. to Karen A. Fostel and Donna C. Fostel.809 and 813 Byrd St., $40,000
David D. and Vickie I. Pettus to Raymond M. and Sheri S. Jordan. Lot 13, block 11, section A, Sandusky Acres Subdivision, $169,000
Travis Justis to Raindown LLC. Part of lots 1-3, Bungalow Hill Subdivision, $57,000
Newell and Catherine F. Saunders to Schyler C. Higgins. Lot 20, section 3, New Towne Subdivision, $160,000
Ralph V. Puckett to Kenneth Quinton Spruce. Lot 13, section IV, Sheffield Subdivision, $143,000
Warmstone Properties LLC to Christopher C. and Rachel Williamson. Parcel, Belevdere St., $167,000
Virginia V. Jones to Spring Hill Cemetery Association. 1575 and 1579 Blackburn St., $60,000
John R. Wolhfert to Patricia A. Winter. Part of lot 24, Mutual Home Association Subdivision, $125,000
Fred W. and Dianne M. Milk to Mohammad Ilyas Anjum. Lot 48, Wellington at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $174,000
Wiley B. and Peggy B. Urquhart to Lucas J. and Mary Brennan L. Bauer. Lot 8, block E, Vue Land Place Subdivision, $246,900
Brenda Darlene Bryant to Stephen and Donna L. Garcia. 1805 and 1807 Monroe St. and 1103 Knight St., $5,000
Prestigious Properties Inc. to Gustavo A. and Carol A. Espinosa. Lot 17, Legacy Oaks Subdivision, $219,000
Jerry E. and Lisa S. Williamson to Feittan and Shi Weittan. Unit 207, building 1, block H, Parkside Grande Subdivision, $125,000
Connie M. Justus to TAJ Property Investors LLC. Lot 6, block A Westhaven Subdivision, $138,500
Eric S. and Jennifer W. Russell to Emily J. Swecker. Lot 1, subdivision of the William Edward Brew Estate, $125,000
Building Permits
City of Lynchburg
Eleven 25 of Virginia LLC, 1125 Old Graves Mill Road, apartment complex, $400,000
Central Virginia Federal CU, 3404 Old Forest Road, commercial-fast food, $707,935
Wellsafe Holdings LLC, 2306 Bedford Ave., commercial-retail $7,000
Wal-Mart Real Estate Business, 3900 Wards Road, renovation, $50,000
Lynvet LLC, 802 Wiggington Road, addition, $400,000
Raymond Baker, 1922 Thomson Dr., renovation, $150,000
River Ridge Mall JV LLC, 3405 Candlers Mountain Road, renovation, $1,200,000
Lynchburg Daily Bread Inc., 721 Clay St., addition, $30,000
Liberty University Inc., 1971 University Blvd., addition, $150,000
Charles Grant, 3831 Old Forest Road 4, renovation, $2,000
Tass Development LLC, 4017 Wards Road, renovation, $80,000
Crosswhite Athletic Club LLC, 118 Davis Cup Road, repair, $168,307.31
Liberty University Inc., 1971 University Blvd., renovation, $14,954.44
Liberty University Inc., 1971 University Blvd., renovation, $66,483.08
Eleven 25 of Virginia LLC, 1125 Old Graves Mill Road, addition, $4,200
City of Lynchburg, 4330 Morningside Dr., new construction, $684,500
City of Lynchburg, 115 Kenwood Place, new construction, $684,500
Lynchburg Community Action, 106 Primrose Lane, repair, $55,090
Jamestown Development Group LLC, 1816 Wards Ferry building 1, new construction, $1,000,000
Jamestown Development Group LLC, 1816 Wards Ferry building 3, new construction, $1,500,000
Jamestown Development Group LLC, 1816 Wards Ferry building 5, new construction, $1,500,000
Jamestown Development Group LLC, 1816 Wards Ferry building 7, new construction, $1,000,000
Neal & Company Builders Inc., 112 Brenleigh Court, new construction, $110,000
DRV Construction LLC, 2410 Memorial Ave., renovation, $16,000
Thomas Hoover, 1001 Moreview Dr., renovation, $12,000
Robert Day, 3856 Peakland Place, addition, $40,000
Michael Giorgilli, 415 College Park Dr., addition, $5,000
Wilfred Dorsett, 213 Graves Dr., renovation, $42,061.50
William Thomas Jr., 2306 Garfield Ave., repair, $68,000
Jeffrey Ugron, 1101 Moreview Dr., addition, $2,511.41
Glenn Spears, 112 Wheatland Court, addition, $32,400
Sellari Enterprises Inc., 141 Craftsman Way, new construction, $310,000
Stephen Brown, 4924 Mountain Laurel Dr., renovation, $80,000
Daniel Posid, 1109 Moreview Dr., renovation, $4,500
Joseph Stinnett, 109 Chesterfield Road, renovation, $36,278
James Vest, 3547 Ridgecroft Dr., addition, $25,000
Travis Watson Jr., 1419 Edley Place, addition, $10,000
Richard Skulina, 1408 Club Dr., repair, $9,374
Joseph Brown, 2309 High St., renovation, $3,200
Kenneth May, 137 Rockwell Road, addition, $5,370