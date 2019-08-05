Deeds:

Amherst County

David M. Scott and Cathy D. Scott to Nicholas C. Banks. Tract 4, section8, Amherst Plantation, $223,000

Buscher Enterprises LLC to Ashia Yman and Chaquan Ward. 358 Main St., Madison Heights, $119,000

Dwana Spinner Thornton to 1st Choice Facilitator Services LLC. Parcel, 1 acre, Courthouse District, $4,500

Jordan Ariel Canter and Gordon Lee Monnier to Richard K. Roots. Parcel, 1.865 acres, $164,000

Ann Marie Decker to David M. and Cathy D. Scott. Lot 22, section 1, Williamsburg Manor, $174,900

Merritt Property Management LLC to Forest Views LLC. Parcel, fronting Court St., Town of Amherst, $145,000

Pittsylvania Forest Products LLC to Jack Gary Spengler. Tracts 15 and 16, 26.76 acres, Cloudcroft Farms, Elon District, $88,000

Anne S. Ware and Sharon S. Ware to Luke J. Hudson. Parcel, 0.83 acres and parcel 2, 13.13 acres, Va. 675, Elon District, $120,0005254 acres,

Joseph J. Mahoney, trustee to RMR Enterprises LLC. Parcel A, 0.393 acres, Lakeview Dr. Parcel B, 0.5254 acres and right-of-way, 0.0245 acres, $1,178,000

1065 Izaak Walton Road LLC to David Armstrong and Heather D. Crittenden. Parcel, Va. 663, 0.964 acres, Madison District, $132,000

Appomattox County

Marion L. Williamson to JP Harvey Jr. Contractors Inc. Parcel D1, off of U.S. 460, Cloverhill District, $106,000

Southern Comfort LLC to Brandon S. and Emily B. Hedrick. Lot 4, 3.67 acres, Stonewall District, $166,000

Jeffrey Scott O’Rourke to Katrina A. Jackson. Parcel, Va. 658, 0.46 acres, Southside District, $125,000

Johnny D. and Christina N. Blankenship to CMH Homes Inc. Parcel, 7.297 acres, Stonewall District, $37,500

Michael Anthony Costain and Audrey L. Wright to Liberty Baptist Church Inc. Parcel, 1.16 acres, Tow of Appomattox, $115,000

Bedford County

John J. and Nancy W. Jessop to Aaron S. and Charlotte E. Lukas, 105 Elmwood Terrace, Lakes District, $665,000

Scott A. Myers and Marsha A. Myers to Jeffrey and Brenda S Wisz. 203 Windcrest Dr., Blue Ridge District, $378,000

Donald W. Weidt and Eyvonne Weidt to Michael T. and Marjorie C. Skidmore. 107 Country Lane, Blue Ridge District, $322,500

David P. and Donna B. Carpenter to King Property LLC. 228 Blarney stone Court, Lakes District, $315,000

Donna T. Morton to Michael Noell. 3128 Nemmo Road, Blue Ridge District, $265,000

Michael Conley and Kimberly Myers Peters and Thomas Folke Jr. and Kimberly Folke to Erin Peters Arthur. Unit F-2, Belview Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $79,000

Donald W. and Tonya Crockett to Annette L. Eadie. Lot 136, section B, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $18,000

Foxcrest Developers Inc. to James S. and Kathryn D. Miller. Lot 25, section VII, Forest Lakes, Jefferson District, $424,000

Silas C. and Dianne W. Lawhorn to Jude A. Lawhorn. Parcel, 1.176 acres, Center District, $72,000

Michael R. Mitchell to Fallon N. and Wayne H. Berryman Jr. Lot 17, section 6, The Meadows, Jefferson District, $293,000

Phyllis H. Rippel to Shahzada M. Iqbal-Gill and Nazli Iqbal. Lot 83, The Woods on Wiggington, section IV, Jefferson District, $225,000

Charles A. Trent to Randy Byrd and Sarai Beth Brooks. Lot 14, section 1, Raleigh Manor Subdivision, Jefferson District, $244,000

Campbell County

Phoenix1Investments LLC to CS Custom Structures Inc. Lot 13, section 1, Trent’s Landing, $59,900

Anthony E. and Laura S. Erskine to Ryan C. and Leslie S. Mau. Lot 15, section 2, Shannon Forest, $239,900

Elizabeth Builders Inc. to Shannon D. Carter. Lot 8, section 2, Jefferson Gardens, $210,000

Dale S. Poindexter to Gregory S. and Judy L. Burns. Parcel, Covered Bridge Road and additional parcel, 108.7 acres, $350,000

Jason D. Jones to Kenneth W. and Rebecca B. Branch. Lot 12, section 9, Russell Springs, $252,500

Lois Anne Barksdale to Gwendolyn Witt Gunter. Parcel, in Town of Altavista, $150,000

Larry G. Whipkey to A. Willard Arthur. Parcel A, Va. 781, 9.69 acres, Flat Creek District, $239,900

Nancy H. Toler to Delvin E. and Barbara R. Yoder. Lot 1, 17.0750 acres, Flat Creek District, $50,000

Scot E. and Kelly C. Shippe to Samuel A. and Mackenzie K. West. Lot 11, Warner Woods Subdivision, $203,500

Sarah Anne Whidden to SDRR2 Properties LLC. Lot 195, section V, Tavern Grove, $163,500

Aubrey J. Rosser Jr. to Joyce W. Smith. Lot 2, Lakewood, Altavista, $156,400

Susan P. Nelson and William Clifton Phillips Jr. to Randal H. and Sara R. Schuller. 4 tracts, lots 103-110, 2.38 acres and tract 2 and 0.281 acres, $160,000

City of Lynchburg

NBS Holdings LLC to 3 in 1 LLC. Lot 16, block 6, South Hill Park Subdivision, $40,000

Economic Development Authority if the City of Lynchburg, Virginia to 843 Church LLC. 843, 845 and 863 Church St., $500,000

Sarah Spencer Barksdale to Robert W. and Jackie L. Moon. Lots 37-39, block C, Royal Court Subdivision, $360,000

Lucy E. Breeden and Samuel Porter Eberhardt to Rob Burnett. Lot 28, section 3, Richland Hills Subdivision, $70,000

Keith A. and Bethany L. Carpenter to Debra D. and William R. Powell Jr. Lot 13, McKenna Farms Subdivision, $468,000

James Holmes Coston and Kathryn Coston Frost to Mark M. and Patricia T. Young. Lot 41, Heritage at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $221,000

Green Mountain Investments LLC to Neil W. Daniels. Lot 808 Polk St., $38,900

Edward M. Trent to Ed’s New and Used Work Clothes LLC. 3521 Campbell Ave., $125,000

Ryan C. and Elizabeth P. Glaras to John O. Daniel. 4507 Alabama Ave., $158,000

Jacob and Sierra C. Jarmin to Jeffrey Wayne and Mervil Moore Kowatch. Lot 1, section 1, Windsor Hills Subdivision, $229,000

John Malec to Cornelius L. Jones. Lot 23, block 7, Roseland Park Subdivision, $129,900

Adam Kidd to Laura K. Simpson. Lot 21, block D, Fairmont Addition, $15,000

Martin L. Kvasnicka to Sarah Saville. Lots 43-45, block 10, Edgewood Subdivision, $108,900

Daniel and Shawn Stoicu to Anita Lynn and David James Lambiase. 352 Bell St., $121,000

MTH Inc. to Poscit LLC. Lot 1, block L, Forest Townhouses Subdivision, $89,900

Amy Jones to Deborah Thomas and Elaine Apt. Lot 23, block 17, Westover Heights Subdivision, $164,900

Nicholas C. Barton to Mel 1 LLC. Lot 3, Cox Subdivision, $120,000

Sandra Lee Moberg, Shelly Cromwell Gibson and Barbara Ann Bloomer to Kevin M. and Alyssa S. Filiberto. Lot 8, block E, Evergreen Subdivision, $180,000

Taylor L. Bradshaw to Stephen K. and Joanne Findley. Lot 1, Radcliff Subdivision, $127,500

Kerry Scruggs and Doris R. Scruggs to Elevation LLC. 1700 Roberts St., 1219 19th St., 605 Winston Ridge Road, $5,400

Theodore C. Engelder to Colin S. and Margaret E. Malcolm. Lot 10, block 6, section A, Bedford Hills Subdivision, $182,500

Russell E. Farmer and Monica Ngo Farmer to Jacob Jarmin and Sierra Jarmin. Lot R11, block R, Cornerstone Subdivision, $315,000

Elizabeth S. Palladino, Frances H. Sutherland, Ann M. Sutherland and Frank T. Sutherland Jr. to Karen A. Fostel and Donna C. Fostel.809 and 813 Byrd St., $40,000

David D. and Vickie I. Pettus to Raymond M. and Sheri S. Jordan. Lot 13, block 11, section A, Sandusky Acres Subdivision, $169,000

Travis Justis to Raindown LLC. Part of lots 1-3, Bungalow Hill Subdivision, $57,000

Newell and Catherine F. Saunders to Schyler C. Higgins. Lot 20, section 3, New Towne Subdivision, $160,000

Ralph V. Puckett to Kenneth Quinton Spruce. Lot 13, section IV, Sheffield Subdivision, $143,000

Warmstone Properties LLC to Christopher C. and Rachel Williamson. Parcel, Belevdere St., $167,000

Virginia V. Jones to Spring Hill Cemetery Association. 1575 and 1579 Blackburn St., $60,000

John R. Wolhfert to Patricia A. Winter. Part of lot 24, Mutual Home Association Subdivision, $125,000

Fred W. and Dianne M. Milk to Mohammad Ilyas Anjum. Lot 48, Wellington at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $174,000

Wiley B. and Peggy B. Urquhart to Lucas J. and Mary Brennan L. Bauer. Lot 8, block E, Vue Land Place Subdivision, $246,900

Brenda Darlene Bryant to Stephen and Donna L. Garcia. 1805 and 1807 Monroe St. and 1103 Knight St., $5,000

Prestigious Properties Inc. to Gustavo A. and Carol A. Espinosa. Lot 17, Legacy Oaks Subdivision, $219,000

Jerry E. and Lisa S. Williamson to Feittan and Shi Weittan. Unit 207, building 1, block H, Parkside Grande Subdivision, $125,000

Connie M. Justus to TAJ Property Investors LLC. Lot 6, block A Westhaven Subdivision, $138,500

Eric S. and Jennifer W. Russell to Emily J. Swecker. Lot 1, subdivision of the William Edward Brew Estate, $125,000

Building Permits

City of Lynchburg

 Eleven 25 of Virginia LLC, 1125 Old Graves Mill Road, apartment complex, $400,000

Central Virginia Federal CU, 3404 Old Forest Road, commercial-fast food, $707,935

Wellsafe Holdings LLC, 2306 Bedford Ave., commercial-retail $7,000

Wal-Mart Real Estate Business, 3900 Wards Road, renovation, $50,000

Lynvet LLC, 802 Wiggington Road, addition, $400,000

Raymond Baker, 1922 Thomson Dr., renovation, $150,000

River Ridge Mall JV LLC, 3405 Candlers Mountain Road, renovation, $1,200,000

Lynchburg Daily Bread Inc., 721 Clay St., addition, $30,000

Liberty University Inc., 1971 University Blvd., addition, $150,000

Charles Grant, 3831 Old Forest Road 4, renovation, $2,000

Tass Development LLC, 4017 Wards Road, renovation, $80,000

Crosswhite Athletic Club LLC, 118 Davis Cup Road, repair, $168,307.31

Liberty University Inc., 1971 University Blvd., renovation, $14,954.44

Liberty  University Inc., 1971 University Blvd., renovation, $66,483.08

Eleven 25 of Virginia LLC, 1125 Old Graves Mill Road, addition, $4,200

City of Lynchburg, 4330 Morningside Dr., new construction, $684,500

City of Lynchburg, 115 Kenwood Place, new construction, $684,500

Lynchburg Community Action, 106 Primrose Lane, repair, $55,090

Jamestown Development Group LLC, 1816 Wards Ferry building 1, new construction, $1,000,000

Jamestown Development Group LLC, 1816 Wards Ferry building 3, new construction, $1,500,000

Jamestown Development Group LLC, 1816 Wards Ferry building 5, new construction, $1,500,000

Jamestown Development Group LLC, 1816 Wards Ferry building 7, new construction, $1,000,000

Neal & Company Builders Inc., 112 Brenleigh Court, new construction, $110,000

DRV Construction LLC, 2410 Memorial Ave., renovation, $16,000

Thomas Hoover, 1001 Moreview Dr., renovation, $12,000

Robert Day, 3856 Peakland Place, addition, $40,000

Michael Giorgilli, 415 College Park Dr., addition, $5,000

Wilfred Dorsett, 213 Graves Dr., renovation, $42,061.50

William Thomas Jr., 2306 Garfield Ave., repair, $68,000

Jeffrey Ugron, 1101 Moreview Dr., addition, $2,511.41

Glenn Spears, 112 Wheatland Court, addition, $32,400

Sellari Enterprises Inc., 141 Craftsman Way, new construction, $310,000

Stephen Brown, 4924 Mountain Laurel Dr., renovation, $80,000

Daniel Posid, 1109 Moreview Dr., renovation, $4,500

Joseph Stinnett, 109 Chesterfield Road, renovation, $36,278

James Vest, 3547 Ridgecroft Dr., addition, $25,000

Travis Watson Jr., 1419 Edley Place, addition, $10,000

Richard Skulina, 1408 Club Dr., repair, $9,374

Joseph Brown, 2309 High St., renovation, $3,200

Kenneth May, 137 Rockwell Road, addition, $5,370

