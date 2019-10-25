Redevelopment of the iconic Krise building in Lynchburg continues to move forward toward a planned end-of-November opening.
Cliff Harrison, one of the developers for the building at Ninth and Main streets - the city's tallest building at seven stories when it opened in 1905 - said the original targeted opening for what will soon become 21 New York-style luxury apartments was in September.
“There have been some extended environmental issues that had an impact on the completion and some other logistical issues related to construction,” Harrison said.
He hopes to have the certificate of occupancy on the building by the end of November, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the project will be completely finished at that point.
Toward the end of completion the owners and architects will do a final inspection and walk-through of the building to identify if there are any last-minute issues.
The plan to redevelop the building floor-by-floor was foiled by some logistical issues. The units facing 9th Street are around 80% to 90% complete, while those facing the west are incomplete. The entire project is about 83% complete.
“It has been tougher than we had expected,” Harrison said. “There are so many entities involved in this little project from the lending and finance side, it’s just hard navigating through all the demands of all the participants, But that does not diminish the quality of the product and our enthusiasm for placing it in the market.”
Three of the 21 units are already pre-leased, he said.
“It’s a different residential lifestyle than what is presently offered in the Lynchburg market so we’re excited,” he said.
