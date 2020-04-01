Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday traveled to Gordonsville, a town in Orange County, to tour a Walmart distribution center and highlight the importance of its supply chain amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Pence, accompanied by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, thanked workers at the center, about 65 miles northwest of Richmond, for being “on the frontlines” and “putting food on the table for Americans,” according to a pool report from Gabby Orr, Politico’s White House correspondent.
Orr reports that one of the workers who oversees the loading dock wore a camouflage Trump hat and told Pence he’s been working there since 1996.
Orr reports that an employee cleaned the handle of a phone with a Clorox wipe to let the vice president speak over the intercom. Pence was introduced by Walmart CEO Doug McMillon.
“Thank you for doing a great job and keeping food on the table for the American people,” Pence said.
“We’re grateful for our farmers. We’re grateful for our grocery store operators. We’re grateful for Walmart.”
“The fact that you’re showing up every day – rolling your sleeves up and doing the work – it shows you love your neighbor and you love your country... Every day you come here, you’re making a difference for America.”
He added: “Here’s to that day in the future when we put the coronavirus in the past and come back stronger than ever before.”
Before his remarks, Pence chatted with Earnest Allen, a delivery truck driver for Walmart Transportation.
“I had to come out and see a truck driver. You guys are burning up miles every day making sure the American people have food, supplies,” Pence said.
At the end of their conversation, Pence told Allen: “I’ll come back for that handshake. God bless you.”
