RICHMOND — With the coronavirus forcing the closure of schools, events and some businesses, state officials announced new measures Tuesday aimed at helping Virginia residents who are being laid off from their jobs or have no choice but to stay at home.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday he has directed the commissioner of the Virginia Employment Commission to waive the one-week waiting period for people to receive unemployment benefits.
Also, the normal requirement that those receiving unemployment benefits must conduct two job searches a week is being waived.
In addition, the governor’s office said Virginians may be eligible to receive unemployment benefits if:
» Their employer needs to “temporarily slow or cease operations due to the coronavirus outbreak”;
» They have been issued a notice to self- quarantine by a medical or public health official and are not receiving paid sick or medical leave from their employer; or
» They must stay home to care for an ill family member and are not receiving paid family medical leave from their employer.
Also, Northam’s office said it is directing the Virginia Employment Commission to give affected individuals “special consideration on deadlines, mandatory re-employment appointments, and work search requirements.”
A spokeswoman for the Virginia Employment Commission said Tuesday the agency does not have any information on the number of unemployment benefit claims being filed now as a result of coronavirus-related job losses, but an increase is expected.
“We are expecting there will be an increase in calls for benefits,” said Joyce Fogg, a spokeswoman for the VEC. “Our staff will look at each application individually.”
The VEC has closed its offices to visitors.
The moves come at a time when an increasing number of smaller business including restaurants and retail stores are having to close temporarily but are unable to pay employees during the closure.
Some larger companies including Nordstrom and Macy’s are closing stores but still paying employees.
“What I like to advise folks is if you are out of work and not being paid, file a claim and let us determine your eligibility,” said William Walton, unemployment insurance director for the VEC. “If you are out of work or if your hours have been reduced — if your normal hours are 30 a week and your employer cuts you back to 15 — you should still file.”
Walton also strongly urged people to file claims online if they have access to the internet, to help reduce wait times for calls to the agency.
Virginia’s unemployment rate was 2.7% in January, the most recent month for which government data is available.
The jobless rate is expected to rise, especially for late March and April now that coronavirus- related job cuts are spreading, economists said.
“Certainly, the coronavirus is going to have an impact on those numbers,” said Christine Chmura, CEO and chief economist at Chmura Economics and Analytics, a economics research firm in Richmond.
Chmura estimated the jobless rate could go up to 3.6% in the state even if just 10% of all the people who work in food preparation and 10% of people who work in the entertainment and sports industry in Virginia are laid off.
“The labor market is very tight right now, which is a positive going into this crisis, because businesses will probably try to hold onto their workers as hard as possible,” Chmura said.
The steps to ease access to unemployment benefits are a necessary step, said Robert McNab, an economics professor at Old Dominion University, who added he believes a national fiscal stimulus to relieve unemployment and support the economy is needed.
“We really need to think about large and sustained fiscal stimulus to get us through the peak of this crisis so we don’t compound the human tragedy of this pandemic with an economic tragedy of increased unemployment and homelessness,” McNab said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.