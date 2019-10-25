Morgan Olson LLC, a Michigan-based company that produces walk-in van bodies, will establish a new assembly operation in the former Ikea building, creating 703 jobs and investing $57.8 million, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced during a stop in Danville on Friday.
Owned by J.B. Pondexter & Co. Inc., Morgan Olson LLC is the largest producer of commercial truck bodies and fabricates delivery vans to for UPS and FedEx, among others. The new operation will be a walk-in panel van assembly operation.
The Ikea manufacturing facility, which first came to Danville in 2008, is the company's only facility of its kind in the United States. It was in July that the company announced plans to vacate the building and lay off its workforce of 300 people by December. This new investment from Morgan Olson LLC projects as a gain of 403 jobs.
Morgan Olson will interview everyone from Ikea, said Northam.
