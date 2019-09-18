Valtim Marketing Solutions, Inc. in Forest will expand its operation and invest $750,000 in the company adding eight new jobs over the next three years, a news release from The Bedford County Economic Development Authority states.
The company, located on Venture Drive in Forest, employs 96 full time employees and plans to hire eight more over the next three years as it grows its envelope production capacity.
The company offers mailing, printing, fulfillment and call center solutions for clients across the country.
“Due to client demand and an industry shortage in envelope production, we are vertically integrating, bringing more industry solutions under one roof to better serve our customers”, Tim Hamilton, President and CEO of Valtim, said in the release. “We can now do larger production runs – from the thousands to the millions – with quicker turnaround.”
Valtim started out as small family business in 1986 and has expanded to providing solutions on a national scale, employing nearly 100 full-time employees as well as an average of 25 to 35 seasonal or part-time associates annually.
