Third Street Brewing, a brewery located in Farmville, which is opening a second location early next year in Lynchburg at 1300 Court Street, has changed its name to Three Roads Brewing Company.
According to a news release, the brewery said the name change comes at a time of growth and broadened horizons, which is steadily expanding distribution.
“We feel 'Three Roads' encompasses everything we’ve established as a community-oriented taproom,” General Manager Miles Sadler said in the release.
Brewmaster David Steeves said the brewery's motto is "We Brew Community" and the time was right to adjust the name to reflect the expanding community it serves.
