Developers, businesses, city leaders and residents alike have all expressed excitement over the past year with the recent announcements of new breweries, businesses and restaurants opening in our area soon.
There’s not enough space here to mention everything, but here are a few highlights from the comings and goings of Lynchburg-area businesses in 2019.
This year brought a number of changes, renovations and additions to River Ridge mall, including a new aquarium and indoor amphitheater.
In September, SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium opened near American Eagle Outfitters. The 22,000-square-foot aquarium features reptiles, mammals, sharks, stingrays and more. Each SeaQuest averages 12,000 to 15,000 visits monthly, or 144,000 to 180,000 visits annually.
Renovations also took place in “The Great Space” near Belk and New York & Company, which included the addition of Iron & Ale Bistro, a new fireplace, water features, new flooring, seating and greenery.
The most recent announcement involves Dicks Sporting Goods moving into the former Sears space. The new store is expected to open next fall.
The demolition of the 120,000-square-foot former Sears began in November and will continue during the next few months.
Katie Farris, marketing manager of the mall, said the rest of the east end of the mall, where Sears was located, will feature a number of big-box tenants in the future, including home and cosmetic retailers.
The malls redevelopment is happening in four phases, which will take place during the next few years and will finish with the former Macy’s building being converted into a lifestyle center with a park that will host free movie nights, summer concerts and farmers markets.
In December, pizza lovers were excited to hear about the opening of the city’s first Mellow Mushroom restaurant opening in the former Auburnlea Farms building in Cornstertone. The pizzeria plans to open in late spring 2020.
Also in December, a site plan was submitted to the city to build a new Chick-fil-A drive-through and restaurant in the Hobby Lobby parking lot on Wards Road.
Pending approval, a 5,000-square-foot restaurant with 112 seats inside and up to 35 seats outside could be built soon.
Three breweries announced they would soon open in Lynchburg — two downtown and one in Timberlake.
Three Roads Brewing, formerly known as Third Street Brewing located in Farmville, announced its plans to open at the site of the former Babcocks Auto Service at 1300 Court Street.
Starr Hill Brewery announced it would soon open a location in the former Grassroots Local Market, and a new craft beer and games microbrewery also plans to open in the Timberlake Area called Peaksview Brew & Games.
In October, CloudFit Software announced it would bring 139 jobs in the first three years of operation in its new location in the circa-1931 Art Deco Carter Glass building next to Monument Terrace that once housed The News and The Daily Advance’s offices. The project has an estimated economic impact of more than $69 million.
Bringing a favorite hobby back to the area this year is Mach 1 Raceway in Spout Spring — a slot car raceway that races 1/24-scale cars on slotted wooden tracks powered by electricity.
Other establishments that opened last year included Aji Ramen and Sushi on Main Street; Cheesy’s, a new cheesesteak restaurant, on Wards Road; a second location of Market at Main in the Boonsboro Shopping Center and Mission House Coffee on Commerce Street.
A few businesses also said goodbye to the area including the two food trucks Calle Cruz Miami and Uprooted, The Leaf Creative Salads in Cornerstone, Walgreens on Forest Road, Lorraine Bakery inside the Lynchburg Community Market, Emerald Stone Grille on Jefferson Street, Farmers Seed & Supply on Main Street and Urbavore Kitchen on Church Street.
