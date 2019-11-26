The Leaf Creative Salads at 112 Cornerstone St. has announced it is closing.
The salad and health food restaurant will close at the end of the day Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Owner Steven Everett said the decision to close was not taken lightly but it is something he and his wife and co-owner Pam have prayed on for a long time.
“We have been blessed over the past two years to have worked together as a family and to employ people as first time employees in the work field as well as others who used it as a stepping stone to go on to something bigger and better,” he said.
He said there has been some interest in purchasing the business but it is still unclear what will happen to The Leaf, Everett said.
If someone purchases the business and wants to keep it as is, Everett said he will stick around for a little while to help with the transition.
Everett himself has been presented with what he said is “the opportunity of a lifetime” to pursue another dream of his, which he did not disclose.
“I love the public and this has always been about changing lives one bite at a time,” he said.
