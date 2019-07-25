Thank you for Reading.
A crew with Payne’s Traffic Lines and Signs paints white arrows on 5th Street on Wednesday. The project to replace aging water lines and upgrade streetscapes in four 5th Street area blocks began in May 2018.
April 17, 1961 Original text: New view at Fifth and Main -- When the former First Christian Church is leveled, motorists approaching Fifth Street from Main Street will be greeted with a view of distant trees and buildings as the hilltop takes on a barren aspect. Trees on a distant ledge are visible behind the walls of the church. Once this corner had the appearance of a canyon with the church blocking the horizon.
Answer: The buildings on the far right still stand on Fifth Street just above Church Street. The houses on the left and all of the buildings below Church Street, including First Christian Church, have been torn down.
The Lynchburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority moved to sell a block of properties on Fifth Street near Federal Street to Lynchburg Neighborhood Development Foundation. The nonprofit is offering $185,000 for the parcels, which have not garnered interest from other developers.
The Fifth Street roundabout, once a source of controversy, has quickly become a focal point on the thoroughfare. Now, debate swirls on what to construct in the middle of the circle, not on whether it should be there.
Jason Ivey, owner of the building that Cosmopolitan Beauty and Barber Center rents, stands next to his building on Fifth Street on Tuesday. Ivey said he was excited about the street improvements but feels led astray by plans that initially included additional parking. He is considering ways to make more money off the property, which he has put up for sale.
A segment of Fifth Street between Court and Monroe streets was designated by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources as the Fifth Street Historic District on Dec. 15. The ruling applies to state's historic register and Fifth Street will know in the next few months if it receives the national historic designation.
Andrew Tucker, crew leader at Payne's Traffic Lines and Signs, paints double yellow lines on 5th St. in Lynchburg, July 24, 2019.
Taylor Irby/The News & Advance
Andrew Tucker, crew leader at Payne's Traffic Lines and Signs lays down yellow lines on 5th St. in Lynchburg, July 24, 2019.
Taylor Irby/The News & Advance
Andrew Tucker, crew leader at Payne's Traffic Lines and Signs paints a white arrow onto 5th St. in Lynchburg, July 24, 2019.
Taylor Irby/The News & Advance
A road closed sign on 5th St. in Lynchburg, July 24, 2019.
Taylor Irby/The News & Advance
A look at 5th St. in Lynchburg, July 24, 2019.
Taylor Irby/The News & Advance
Taylor Irby/The News & Advance
A car drives through Fifth Street on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Emily Elconin/The News & Advance
After over a year of renovations, Fifth Street re-opened today on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Emily Elconin/The News & Advance
1988 A view along Lynchburg's 5th Street.
Wyatt Mays
This circa-1950s photo shows 709 5th Street before the adjoining buildings on the left and right were demolished. Submitted.
Old trolley tracks are exposed on Fifth Street between Jackson and Polk streets as crews work to replace old water lines Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Lynchburg, Va.
Lathan Goumas/The News & Advance
Old trolley tracks are exposed on Fifth Street between Jackson and Polk streets as crews work to replace old water lines Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Lynchburg, Va.
Lathan Goumas/The News & Advance
Old trolley tracks are exposed on Fifth Street between Jackson and Polk streets as crews work to replace old water lines Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Lynchburg, Va.
Lathan Goumas/The News & Advance
Jan. 24, 1979 - Business area of Fifth Street would be revitalized under plan being considered by City Council. (This is the 600 Block.)
Cars travel along 5th Street on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Lynchburg, Va.
Lathan Goumas/The News & Advance
Cars travel along 5th Street on Tuesday Feb. 13, 2018, in Lynchburg, Va.
Lathan Goumas/The News & Advance
Friendly Market, located at 406 Fifth Street in Lynchburg, is shown on May 27.
Lathan Goumas
The future location of Fifth and Federal Barrel Station in Lynchburg is shown on May 27. Photo by Lathan Goumas.
Lathan Goumas
Looking down Fifth Street, across the Williams Viaduct toward Madison Heights on December 26, 1969
June 29, 2015 - Sweeping the Street.
File photo
Neighborhood groups are working to save two buildings now slated for demolition -- 702 and 708 Fifth Street can be seen on the right.
Sam O'Keefe/The News&Advance
Construction work at the intersection of 5th and Clay Streets in Lynchburg, Va., January 31, 2013. (Photo by Parker Michels-Boyce/The News & Advance)
They take us where we want to go and bring us home again. City streets are a part of the way we interact with the world. They change over time…
The project to replace aging water lines and upgrade streetscapes in four 5th Street area blocks began in May 2018 and was expected to be complete by June and was about two weeks late, Scott Parkins, engineering manager with Lynchburg Water Resources said.
In order to complete the project in as short a time as possible, the city closed both lanes of 5th Street between Jackson and Monroe streets for the duration of the 14-month construction time. During the course of the project, crews finished building both the 24-inch raw water line and the 16-inch finished water lines moving up 5th Street that were under construction during the past two phases of the project that first began in 2009.
When that was complete, crews worked on extending the raw waterline up Park Avenue between 5th and 6th streets in order to connect the pipe from the James River to the College Hill Water Plant. There were no major streetscape improvements to this block.
The fourth segment of construction was the streetscape improvements to the block of Fifth Street between Monroe and Taylor streets. There were no utility upgrades completed in this block. Lastly, crews paved the entire four-block construction area to complete the project.
The $4.5 million project was funded in part by the city’s general fund and in part by the utility line rate bills paid by citizens, Parkins said.
The project is the third phase in a long-running city effort to both upgrade aging utility lines in the area and update the streetscape of the historic business district with wider sidewalks, landscaping and benches.
The roundabout at the intersection of 5th and Federal streets was built in 2009 as part of the first phase of improvements. The second phase addressing the area of the street between Harrison and Main was completed in 2014.
Denise McDonald, executive director of Old City Cemetery at 401 Taylor St., said she is thrilled with the reopening of the street and is impressed with how beautiful it is.
“It’s been a long time in the works but it is so worth every bit of the effort,” she said. “Fifth Street is now a true corridor and amazing entrance into our newly energized downtown area.”
McDonald did notice cemetery programming attendance was lower during the past 14 months but she knew it was for a good cause and the end result was worth it, she said.
“We worked with the city and found them to be a good partner,” she said. “They communicated with us regularly through email and sending staff members over anytime there was a change in the routing system. We would put up signage on the street and notices on Facebook to direct people to the cemetery.”
Josh Read, co-owner of Fifth and Federal Station located on the roundabout, said the street looks great now that it’s complete but he wished only one lane of traffic had been closed on the street instead of both, making it so no traffic could move through the corridor.
“It’s had an obvious effect on the business,” he said. “Especially in the beginning, the most noticeable was during lunches. A lot of people on lunch breaks don’t want to fight through detours. Most people skip it all together.”
The restaurant now is reopen for lunches Wednesday through Sunday but at one point during the construction, it was closed for lunch between Mondays and Thursdays.
“It wasn’t financially responsible to stay open for lunches, especially in our colder seasons,” Read said.
Read said Jes Gearing, former public relations officer for Water Resources, did a good job with staying in communication with his business during construction.
“We had a program to handle communication and keep business owners well informed from the beginning,” Parkins said. “Jes Gearing kept businesses informed and everyone was kept up to date on what to expect and to finish this project within two to three weeks of the original schedule, which is thanks to the tremendous effort from the contractors.”
The choice to close both lanes was partly because of a lesson learned with construction of the second phase of the street, which lasted two years, Parkins said.
“Instead of closing both lanes during that phase, the contractor had to spend a lot of resources maintaining traffic instead of getting work done,” he said. “This allowed the contactor to get in there and get the work done as fast as he can. I know businesses got impacted by that but it allowed the project to be completed in much more timely fashion.”
During the road closure, Read said his and other businesses stayed in communication about new updates and occasionally worked together to plan events together.
For New Year’s Eve, Fifth and Federal Station and Daughters and Sons Pizza located at 522 5th Street, partnered to host an event together to bring more business to the corridor. The two businesses along with Grey’s at 512 5th St. did a pub crawl together last fall.
When school was in session, Carrion at 5th St. Grind did notice more students coming into the coffeehouse to study and hang out but also saw fewer locals as he expected they weren’t interested in jumping through the hoops to get there.
“It was difficult to survive and to compete with some of the other areas with an easier location,” he said. “There was a significant drop off in numbers but there’s been an upswing in the past month or so.”
There were some days the shop only made between $30 and $50 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., so the store eventually changed its hours to be open later in the mornings and close earlier in the afternoons.
The store plans to return to its original hours and move things back to normal with the street reopening.
Carrion said he received a few emails here and there and knows the city has the best interest in mind when it comes to businesses on 5th Street but wished the communication was more frequent and direct.
“They realize it’s been frustrating for us and looked out for us the best they could,” he said. “We still have a lot of great people coming and hope this work will renew interest for us. It’s worth the wait, or at least we hope it will be.”
