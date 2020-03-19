2019 Novel Coronavirus molecule

T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods stores will be closing due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The online businesses tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com and sierra.com also will temporarily close, according to a statement from Ernie Herrman, CEO and president of The TJX Companies, Inc., the corporate parent of the stores.

T.J. Maxx has a location at River Ridge mall.

“Their store manager notified us today they will be closed until further notice due to COVID-19,” said Katie Farris, marketing manager for the mall.

For more on closures and modified hours at the mall, see the River Ridge mall website.

