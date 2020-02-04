A manufacturer and distributor of specialized trucks and heavy equipment will expand its Bedford County operation with a $2.6 million investment, creating 61 new jobs, the governor's office announced Tuesday.
With the expansion, Custom Truck One Source will double production at its facility in Forest, according to a news release from Gov. Ralph Northam's office.
“Custom Truck One Source has been manufacturing specialty heavy and aerial lift trucks in Virginia for nearly 30 years,” Northam said in a news release. “Their success demonstrates the incredible value and growth that this industry can rev up for our Commonwealth and local economies. We thank the company for choosing to invest and create 21st-century jobs in Bedford County.”
The news release noted that since 2008, Custom Truck has grown from 17 employees in Bedford County to 192, and the new expansion will be the company’s third in 10 years.
"In 2012, Custom Truck added a large welding facility, and in 2018 expanded its footprint to a nearby site to establish a seamless customer pickup area," the news release said.
This has been a breaking news update. Check back later for more information.
