A sparkling wine producer will establish a new facility in Nelson County with an investment of $590,000, creating six new jobs, Gov. Ralph Northam's office announced Monday.
Virginia Sparkling Company, an affiliate of Afton-based Veritas Vineyard & Winery, will produce Champagne-style sparkling wine under the labels of wineries with which it will collaborate.
The company will set up shop in a former textile mill along Nelson County’s Nelson 151 Craft Beverage Trail; the mill also holds the tasting room for Flying Fox Vineyard & Winery, according to a news release from the governor's office.
“With more than 300 wineries and vineyards, the wine industry in Virginia generates nearly $1.37 billion for our economy each year, provides new markets for our farmers, and offers unique agritourism opportunities for our visitors," Northam said in the news release.
Virginia Sparkling Company will source solely from Virginia and plans to purchase 168 tons of Virginia grapes over the next three years.
Northam approved a $40,000 grant for the project, which, according to the news release, Nelson County will match with local money.
