Sheetz will offer free meals for children in need beginning Thursday, the company said.
Families can go to participating Sheetz locations and ask an employee at a register for a meal. Families will get one meal per child, and meals will be available daily until supplies last, according to a Sheetz news release.
Each meal will consist of a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink. The "Kidz Meal Bagz" program will last two weeks and Sheetz will evaluate whether to continue it after that period.
“The spread of COVID-19 and subsequent school closures has left many children across the communities we serve without a reliable food source,” Sheetz President and COO Travis Sheetz said in the news release. “It is our hope Sheetz’s Kidz Meal Bagz program will make a small difference and provide nourishment to those in need during these uncertain times.”
Participating Sheetz locations in the Lynchburg region include stores at 2630 Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg, 4089 S. Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 3927 Wards Road in Lynchburg and 14449 Forest Road. A full list of participating locations can be found here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.