Sheetz has suspended self-serve items, including coffee, fountain drinks, frozen drinks and bakery items.
The move comes as the convenience store chain, like other businesses, adapts to the spread the COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Drinks and other items still can be purchased through touchscreen ordering.
Sheetz also has increased its cleaning procedures, focusing on "high-touch" surfaces such as gas pumps, order points, counters and door handles.
"We apologize for this inconvenience but please know we will continue to put your health first as we remain a vital resource for our communities," Sheetz President and COO Travis Sheetz said in a letter posted on the company's website.
Founded in 1952 and based in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz has more than 600 locations, including six in the Lynchburg region.
