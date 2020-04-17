Sheetz now is offering free daily meals for children in need at all of its 600 stores, the company said.
Families can go to any Sheetz location and ask an employee at a register for a meal. Families will get one meal per child, and meals will be available daily until supplies last, according to Sheetz.
Each meal will consist of a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink. The "Kidz Meal Bagz" program began April 2 at a limited number of stores; Sheetz said at the time it would reevaluate the program after two weeks.
“The response from the launch of this program has been huge,” Sheetz President and COO Travis Sheetz said in a news release. “As we expand this program, we are staying connected to our communities to try and understand the need, as meals are available while supplies last on a daily basis. It is our hope that these meals will provide nourishment to those who need it most during these challenging times.”
