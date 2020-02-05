Scott Insurance, headquartered in Lynchburg since 1864, has announced it will expand to 1300 Old Graves Mill Road, across the street from its primary office.
Once renovations are complete, the addition of the 17,626-square-foot building will increase the company's capacity in Lynchburg, a news release sent on Wednesday states.
“We are excited to be expanding in our hometown,” said Keith Mann, Scott’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer. “Our existing building has been at capacity for some time and we are thrilled to have found a solution so close in proximity to our long-time headquarters that will meet the needs of our employee owners and position us well for continued growth in the years to come.”
The new building will house up to 60 employees in a combination of offices and open working space. The building will feature meeting space, a multipurpose room, employee break room, creative studio and locker rooms for one-site fitness and wellness activities.
Scott Insurance purchased the former Areva building across the street last July for $1.695 million, according to Lynchburg's online geographic information systems. Renovations should be complete by September.
Scott currently employs 119 people and has operations throughout the Southeast, with total employment of 335.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.