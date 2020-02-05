Weather Alert

... FLOOD WATCH TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS EXPANDED THE * FLOOD WATCH TO INCLUDE PORTIONS OF NORTH CAROLINA AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CAROLINA, CASWELL, ROCKINGHAM, STOKES, AND YADKIN. IN VIRGINIA, AMHERST, APPOMATTOX, BEDFORD, BUCKINGHAM, CAMPBELL, CHARLOTTE, FRANKLIN, HALIFAX, HENRY, AND PITTSYLVANIA. * FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF RAINFALL WITH HIGH RAINFALL RATES AND THUNDERSTORMS ON THURSDAY WILL CREATE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR FLOODING. RAINFALL TOTALS OF 3 TO 4 INCHES ARE EXPECTED WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * THE GROUND WILL BE SATURATED WHEN THUNDERSTORMS ARE MOST LIKELY. HIGH RAINFALL RATES INSIDE OF THESE STORMS COULD POTENTIALLY CREATE RAPID WATER RISES, ESPECIALLY IN SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, AREAS WITH POOR DRAINAGE, AND LOW LYING AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&