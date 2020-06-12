Virginia's State Corporation Commission has extended a ban on utility cutoffs due to unpaid bills through Aug. 31.
"During the crisis period, electricity, natural gas, water and sewer utilities regulated by the SCC must offer extended payment plans with no late fees or reconnection charges to residential and small business customers whose unpaid bill amounts are the result of COVID-19 issues," the SCC said in a news release.
The SCC's ban on cutoffs was first put in place in mid-March, extended in mid-May and extended again Friday.
The SCC said the extra time will give the General Assembly and Gov. Ralph Northam time to address the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on utility customers.
"We emphasize that utility regulation alone cannot adequately address what is a much broader socioeconomic catastrophe," the SCC said, adding, "it is our fervent hope that the process of healing the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 crisis will continue" and "we hope that jobs and livelihoods will be fully restored."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.