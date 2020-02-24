By Rachael Smith
Inside Nelson County’s southern landmark, Mac’s Country Store, lunchtime customers are found at the front and back of the deli and convenience store.
A handful of people sit at the coveted front bench, situated between the front door and the cash register.
“That’s where you see the action,” store owner Betty Brown said during a lunch-hour rush earlier this month. “People coming in and out, they communicate with a lot of people, and we have different people come and sit while their food is being fixed, and they’ll go and another person will come and sit.”
Store manager Liz Campbell said the store is a family atmosphere filled with locals and travelers alike who socialize and check up on each other.
“The people are loyal, they care about each other, they want the community to do well,” she said.
The circa 1940 two-story white wood-framed market looks much like a former farmhouse from the road, but inside, especially around the lunch hour, customers can be found sitting at the tables in the back eating while others are at the front counter purchasing items from the convenience store.
Aisles filled with shelves hold typical market goods such as chips and cookies, baking ingredients, dog food and automotive needs. A cooler in the back holds cold beer and in the front of the store, old wooden crates sell Mac’s merchandise and local honey.
Tommy Bruguiere with Dickie Brothers Orchard eats breakfast at the store frequently, usually ordering a biscuit with bacon, egg and tomato. He goes sometimes for lunch with his brother John Bruguiere, who also runs the orchard and gets gas at the store occasionally, saying the pricing is competitive.
“We get a lot of people that come to our packing shed for apples in the fall. They want to know where to eat lunch. We send them to Mac’s for lunch and the best part is their chicken,” he said. “I get very good service and the food is good. It is a good place for locals to meet and greet.”
The store, at 7023 Patrick Henry Highway in Roseland, originally opened in the 1930s as “Giles’ General Merchandise” by the Giles family. It was just a small grocery store selling hot dogs at the time.
In the 1950s or 1960s, according to current owner Betty Brown, Mac Giles, son of the original owners, took over the market, renaming it “Mac’s Market.”
Mac Giles kept the grocery store but began to offer TV repairs as well.
In the 1990s, Eddie Seaman bought the market and started selling the now well-known fried-chicken pieces.
When Brown purchased the store in 2009, she said she wanted to change the name but keep the essence of what people loved about the store. She gave the Nelson staple the name “Mac’s Country Store” and kept the fried chicken and gas station but added new offerings and made updates. Gas now is available for purchase 24/7 and by credit card. She also keeps the lights on all night long for the safety of drivers.
“I didn’t know many people in the community,” Brown said. “I grew up in Lynchburg. I’ve learned what this store means to people and what it means to have a store that stays open. If I’m around here, someone thanks me almost daily. They’re very appreciative.”
The employees of the store know their customers so well, they are aware if one isn’t feeling well or has had surgery and will send them food.
Customers bring friends in from out of town just so they can try the fried chicken.
Brown said what’s offered often surprises people when they first pull up to the rustic country store.
“I feel like this is a true country store; it looks after the people,” Brown said. “They really really care about the people.”
Originally a member of the Flippin family, Brown is sisters with Pharsalia owner Florence “Foxie” Morgan and said many of the guests who take her sister’s flower classes will come down the mountain to stop and pick up some home-cooked food from the store.
She said a lot of Wintergreen guests stop on their way up and down the mountain for hot fried chicken.
Brown’s family used to own the Farm Basket in Lynchburg and the food sold there was made in Nelson in a commercial kitchen, she said. Brown still makes some of the same food, including apple butter and pimento cheese, and sells it at the country store now.
Brown handles most of the finances and payroll but it is Campbell, an employee since 2004, who has the boots on the ground cooking up fresh Southern food, such as the famous fried chicken and cheeseburgers.
In the summer months, a special salad is offered every day while in the winter, she makes different soups and chili. She specializes in potato and macaroni salads as well as homemade casseroles, mashed potatoes, gravy and green beans.
“When I took over they weren’t selling that much,” Campbell said. “They would only do two cookings, 64 pieces of chicken in the morning. Now we cook chicken until the afternoon. The deli business has tripled since then in the foods we offer.”
In the Piney River and Roseland area, Mac’s is pretty much the only convenience store stop, Campbell said.
“It’s like a family atmosphere,” she said. “If someone isn’t doing well, we take care of them. We look out for them. We feel like it’s important to do what you can to make people happy.”
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.