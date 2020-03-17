By Rachel Smith
Runk & Pratt Companies announced it has acquired the Cavalier Corner Shopping Center at 1208 Perrowville Road in Forest along with 12 acres adjacent to the property.
The shopping center was anchored by a Food Lion until the store closed in February 2013.
Runk & Pratt, owned by Brian and Vickie Runk, operates five senior living communities, Entwined Events wedding venues and event services, the Kirkley Hotel, and golf courses, including Ivy Hill Golf Club, which is less than three miles down Perrowville Road.
The newly acquired property will house Runk & Pratt’s corporate office, a new facility for the Runk & Pratt School of Nursing Instruction, Entwined Events offices and floral shop, and a Runk & Pratt adult day care center that Vickie Runk said will be the first of its kind in the area. She said the company paid $2.9 million for the center and will invest in upgrades and beautification.
The adult day care center will feature a town-like atmosphere with vintage facades of cafes and shops, a main street walking path, a working movie theater, in-house dietician-approved meals, relaxing lounges, spas and salons, a fitness center, and additional innovative and interactive spaces, according to Runk.
Work on the former Food Lion will begin in the next eight weeks and will last six months.
A portion of the undeveloped property facing U.S. 221 will be the new home of a $16 million resort-style Runk & Pratt Senior Living Community that will provide seniors with assisted- and independent-living care and modern comforts.
Four years ago Runk & Pratt looked into building a similar facility in Hurt but Runk said after looking at the demographics, it would have cost too much in development.
“We will always be there for them with our facilities here but it made sense to move where doors were opening,” she said.
The community will be designed by Texas-based PRD Architecture and will feature 80 two-bedroom, apartment-style suites with high-end amenities throughout, Runk & Pratt said. Runk & Pratt plans to break ground on the community in early 2021.
The planned senior living community and adult day care center will be near Runk & Pratt’s newly available homes off Perrowville Road in Forest, according to a news release. The development overlooks the golf course at Ivy Hill and will grow to consist of approximately 150 single-story and loft-style homes catering to the retirement population.
Runk said there are about six businesses in the center and all have signed extended leases and will not be closing.
Gary Schmincke, owner of Kinetix Health Club in the shopping center, said he has no intentions of closing the location and has not had any talks with the Runks yet about their purchase of the property.
“We would like to congratulate and welcome them to this location in Forest,” he said. “We know that Brian and Vickie Runk have always done a terrific job in all that they do across the board. They are innovative in their thinking and we believe that their senior living community and adult daycare center will be welcomed by all in the Forest area.”
Jimmy Grotto, manager of Lori’s Italian Grill & Pizzeria in the shopping center, said the business was given plenty of notice of the sale and said everyone is excited about it.
“We all have positive thoughts about it; we have been well taken care of,” he said.
He said he is looking forward to the change and hopes the sale will bring in more traffic for businesses in the center.
Runk said there are three or four available parcels that businesses could possibly utilize and build on.
“We’re not claiming we’re going to bring the community anything; we’re claiming to bring our senior community an option in this area. We’ve been doing this 28 years and we’re a senior-driven company.”
