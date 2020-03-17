Regal Cinemas announced Monday it would close all theaters beginning Tuesday, including Lynchburg's location inside River Ridge mall.
The theaters are closed as a precaution due to the current coronavirus, a news release from Regal states.
All theaters will remain closed until further notice.
“Any time, at any Regal, it's our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests,” stated Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld CEO. “At this time, we have made the difficult decision to close our theatres. We value our movie-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving them again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters. The Cineworld Group and Regal Theatres are strong, standing on solid ground and our continued goal is to be The Best Place to Watch a Movie!”
Katie Farris, marketing manager for the mall, said the mall remains open but some stores have modified their hours.
