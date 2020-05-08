Staunton River Plastics LLC will build a manufacturing facility at the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park in Hurt, creating more than 200 jobs within three years, the company and area officials announced on Friday.
The announcement was made at a meeting for the Staunton River Regional Industrial Facility Authority, a regional group partnership that includes the city of Danville, Pittsylvania County, and the town of Hurt.
Staunton River Plastics, a subsidiary of the Ohio-based Rage Corporation, which already has a manufacturing plant in Altavista, is to invest $34 million to build a 250,000-square-foot facility to supply plastic pieces for the beauty and healthcare industry.
The company expects to complete its first building phase and begin operations by mid-2021.
The new plant will be constructed at the site of the former Klopman textile manufacturing plant, which was bought by Burlington Industries in the 1950s. The textile mill employed about 1,300 people at its peak, but it shuttered in 2007 and the area has been vacant ever since.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.