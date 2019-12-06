Chick-fil-A nuggets and sauce

Chick-fil-A nuggets and sauce.

 File photo/The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star

A new Chick-fil-A drive-through and restaurant could be in the works for the Hobby Lobby parking lot on Wards Road, pending approval from the city of Lynchburg.

On Monday, Chick-fil-A, Inc. based in Atlanta, submitted a site plan to the city to build a nearly 5,000-square-foot restaurant with 112 seats inside and 32 to 35 seats outside with 76 parking spaces, according to city documents.

Chick-fil-A intends to lease about 1.32 acres of the land owned by LU Wards Road Center Holdings, LLC.

If approved, this would be the fourth Chick-fil-A for the area. Others are located nearby on Wards Road and on Candlers Mountain Road. 

From the archives: Nostalgia on the menu

Were you a fan of Biff Burger? Did you love The Sweet Life? Late-night fan of Howard Johnson? These eateries, once the haunts of hungry Lynchburgers, now are fading memories.

Here is a gallery of some of the places people used to go for a quick bite or a fancy date night with someone special. Most are long gone, but a few remain. What memories do these photos evoke for you?

Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.

Tags

Load comments