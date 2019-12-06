Thank you for Reading.
A new Chick-fil-A drive-through and restaurant could be in the works for the Hobby Lobby parking lot on Wards Road, pending approval from the city of Lynchburg.
On Monday, Chick-fil-A, Inc. based in Atlanta, submitted a site plan to the city to build a nearly 5,000-square-foot restaurant with 112 seats inside and 32 to 35 seats outside with 76 parking spaces, according to city documents.
Chick-fil-A intends to lease about 1.32 acres of the land owned by LU Wards Road Center Holdings, LLC.
If approved, this would be the fourth Chick-fil-A for the area. Others are located nearby on Wards Road and on Candlers Mountain Road.
From the archives: Nostalgia on the menu
Were you a fan of Biff Burger? Did you love The Sweet Life? Late-night fan of Howard Johnson? These eateries, once the haunts of hungry Lynchburgers, now are fading memories.
Here is a gallery of some of the places people used to go for a quick bite or a fancy date night with someone special. Most are long gone, but a few remain. What memories do these photos evoke for you?
1958-12-05 Big Boy
1960-12-25 Stagecoach Inn
1961-03-09 Biff Burger
1962-08-16 High's Ice Cream
1962-08-16 High's Ice Cream
1962-11-04 Colonial Lounge
1962-11-18 Pastry Shop
1963-05-20 Kenny's
1963-10-23 Lendy's Madison Heights
1963-10-27 Lendy's
1964-09-27-Dairy Queen
1966-03-06 Jimmy's
1966-10-20 Chatter Box opens
1968-05-19 Howard Johnson
1968-06-16 Pizza
1968-10-27 Arby's under construction
1969-02-23 Arby's opens
1970-03-15 Luv'n Oven
1970-04-09 Niblick
1970-08-02 Buddy's Burger House
1970-08-30 New Lendy's Old Forest Road
1970-09-28 Weenie Stand
1970-12-27 Town and Country
1971-04-04 Buddy's Burger House
1971-08-23 Quarto's
1972-06-02 Long John Silver's
1972-07-17 Fass Brothers Fish House
1972-10-02 Quickburger
1973-09-03 Gaslight
1973-10-28 Aberdeen Barn
1973-11-08 Peddler Steak House
1974-11-10 Red Ox Opening
1973-12-02 King's Grant
1975-05-04 Jeb's
1976-02-18 Peking-American Restaurant
1976-06-24 Wiener King
1976-08-29 Ground Round
1977-01-30 Le Chateau Great Steaks
1977-03-23 Portsmouth Fish Co
1978-12-03 The Sweet Life
1979-03-09 Myrt's Hot Dogs
1979-07-29 Taco Rey
1980-05-27 Pepper's
1980-07-22 J. Ruggles
1980-11-02 Texas Inn counter
1982-11-11 Country Kitchen
1984-03-24 Mary Jane's
1985 Fisher's Restaurant
1987-01-06 Repast
1989-04-02 Ginger's Restaurant
1990-07-22 Peaks of Otter Lodge
1991-01-23 New London cooks
1991-07-18 Avenue Ribs
1993-06-02 Morrison's
1993-06-02 Old Country Buffet
1993-12-08 Peaklands
2008-06-02 Toy Town
2008-12-03 Meriwether's
2012-03-14 Jumbo's Restaurant
2012-09-23 Jumbo's Restaurant
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
