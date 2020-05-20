Whether they were shopping or just hanging out, people showed up at River Ridge mall on Wednesday, less than one week after a handful of stores in the mall began opening as part of the first phase of reopening in Virginia amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some spots in the mall, such as the food court, are not yet open. 

Photojournalist at The News & Advance

