PHOTOS: Some River Ridge mall stores begin reopening
Whether they were shopping or just hanging out, people showed up at River Ridge mall on Wednesday, less than one week after a handful of stores in the mall began opening as part of the first phase of reopening in Virginia amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some spots in the mall, such as the food court, are not yet open.
PHOTOS FROM THE ARCHIVES: River Ridge mall through the years
Tags
Taylor Irby
Photojournalist at The News & Advance
Reach Taylor at (434) 385-5592 or tirby@newsadvance.com.
