A new waffle truck, Off the Grid Waffles, opened in Lynchburg this week and sells made-from-scratch liége waffles with sweet and savory signature creations.
Owner Jacob Forkey, who has worked in the food service industry for several years, said he loves breakfast foods and loves to cook and after mastering his own waffle batter, decided to bring it to the streets.
He said opening a food truck was a good option to start since it’s cheaper to run than a brick-and-mortar restaurant.
He said the liege waffle is made from a yeast dough which sits in the refrigerator overnight and then pearl sugar is added to help the waffle caramelize as it cooks in the iron.
“When I was thinking of ideas of what to sell, I started thinking of what doesn’t Lynchburg have? And I started looking at bigger cities and they have these waffle trucks that are popping up and I was like, that’s a great idea and it was coinciding with my love for waffles,” he said.
Menu items include savory waffles like the Old Dominion which has bacon, tomato and herbed crème fraiche and the Mother Clucker which offers hand-breaded chicken, candied orange peel, jalapenos, honey and powdered sugar.
Other items on the menu are sweet like the Ol’ Glory which has whipped cream, red berry drizzle and blueberries and the Scooby Snack which has crushed Oreos, red berry and chocolate drizzle, whipped cream and a cherry.
The food truck will be located at different spots all over Lynchburg from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.