A new U-Haul dealer will be located at the Kwik Stop at 1905 Old Forest Road.

U-Haul Company of Virginia will be offering trucks, towing equipment, trailers, in store pick-up for boxes and moving supplies at the Kwik Stop.

U-Haul and Kwik Stop said the two companies are working to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis. Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.

