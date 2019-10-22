A new U-Haul dealer will be located at the Kwik Stop at 1905 Old Forest Road.
U-Haul Company of Virginia will be offering trucks, towing equipment, trailers, in store pick-up for boxes and moving supplies at the Kwik Stop.
U-Haul and Kwik Stop said the two companies are working to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis. Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.
