New student housing is being constructed on Wards Ferry Road and will be complete by August 2020.
The Reserve at Burton Creek, located at 1806 Wards Ferry Road, will offer 70 townhomes exclusively for college students, developer Kenny Bowen said.
The townhomes are being built on about eight acres and will come with a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, game room, study areas and business center.
Each townhome will have three bedrooms.
Bowen said rent for the townhomes will average about $675 a month and will include all utilities such as water, trash, sewer, cable and internet. The units will also offer smart home technology.
