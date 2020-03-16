In the eyes of registered nurse couple Tara and Eddie Archer, seniors have so much to give and are often isolated and left at home for caregivers to provide for their needs.
“Seniors do experience a lot of loss,” Tara Archer said. “They lose driving skills, they lose memory skills, and they lose spouses and they’re at risk for depression, being alone or just isolated, so being able to bring them together, that gives them purpose and they’re not hanging on until they die.”
With a passion and love for this population, the couple opened Raspberry Hill Adult Care Center as an extension of their home in 2012. Eight years later, they have expanded and opened a brick-and-mortar location — Raspberry Hill Adult Daytime Center — at 1381 Crossings Centre Drive, Suite A, in Forest, across from Fink’s Jewelers Thomas Jefferson Crossings, earlier this month.
The center, which is licensed by the Virginia Department of Social Services, focuses on providing respite to caregivers and primarily serves participants with memory impairment conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
Day-to-day services include music therapy, nature activities, interaction with pets, games and healthcare monitoring. All staff members are trained in dementia care, Tara Archer said, and all games are targeted to help with memory and can be modified for each participant based on their mental state.
The center is a Christian-based organization and is family owned and operated.
Archer said she seeks to provide a biblical-based model of care offering prayer, bible devotions, scripture readings, hymns, sing-alongs and spiritual speakers throughout the day.
Barbara O’Brian, 77, has been coming to the Raspberry Hill for a little less than a year and usually comes one day a week but is about to start coming twice a week.
“It’s just fun to do things and get a little exercise getting up and down for your turn [for games]. Otherwise you’d just be sitting there,” she said. “Coming every week is nice and you feel welcome and it’s fun and relaxing.”
If she isn’t at the center, she is living with her daughter-in-law, but said she gets more activity when she is outside of the house and interacting with other people her age.
“There are quite a few nice people here and we’ve made arrangements so that two or three different times I’m sitting with different people,” she said. “I’ve met a lot of new people that I wouldn’t have ordinarily.”
Since opening in their home, the Archers wanted to build up clients, money and to see the process of how this business would work and what would be the best way to run it.
“We opened up gradually, we did one day, two days and finally five days a week from 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m.,” Tara Archer said.
When the center first opened eight years ago, the Archers could only serve three participants. Today Raspberry Hill can serve up to 18 per day.
Christine Hoezee has been bringing her 80-year-old mother, Elena Peterson, to the center five days a week for two years now.
She said she feels it’s important for caregivers to build community among themselves and to not feel ashamed to hand off some of the work to area partners such as Raspberry Hill.
“A really huge, important piece is to have a place where your aging parent can go during the day,” she said. “Having a place where she is being mentally, physically, emotionally and socially stimulated in every way a person should be is so important.”
She said she isn’t sure people understand children caring for their aging parents can’t be all things to them — for example, constantly providing social stimulation — and it can wear on a caregiver.
Hoezee runs a business and home schools her children, so she needed to find care for her mom during the day so she could focus on the other important aspects of her life.
“I need to be able to find time to do my Bible study and to exercise, and when your parent needs you, everything doesn’t just stop and it has to somehow have a balance,” she said.
Raspberry Hill has become an extension of the Hoezee family as the Archers pray over and care for Peterson. The center even provides, for an extra fee, a transportation service that can pick up and drop off participants.
“She is being very well cared for and she comes home with a smile on her face every day,” she said.
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
