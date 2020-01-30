A new self-serve taproom is planned to open downtown late spring or early summer.
Ryan Maas, owner of Craft Beer Cellar on Wards Road, will be opening the taproom, along with another partner, at 722 Commerce Street. It will have around 20 beer taps, a self-serve wine table and a cooler for chilled wines.
He said he and his partner haven't decided on a name yet for the taproom.
The taproom will be located next to Mission House Coffee, which earlier this month debuted its own self-serve tap system.
Maas said the space has been vacant since the 1980s and demolition is currently taking place inside the building. Once the demolition is complete, he envisions an open-concept space with exposed brick walls and wooden ceiling beams.
"It's a new concept for this area," he said. "I've seen it in other places and it's a neat experience to go and try a lot of different things and try however much of it you want."
Maas said he hopes the new business will tie downtown together more.
"We will be serving some food but it won't be a restaurant, so we hope it will be the kind of place you go before or after eating out. It will be a good place to meet up and have a couple of drinks."
