Appalachian Power Company representatives plan to upgrade the electric transmission network serving customers in Central Virginia. The project includes several phases over the next few years in five area counties.
The Central Virginia Transmission Reliability Project provides a new electrical source for the region to increase reliability for customers and support the retirement of aging equipment.
“The Central Virginia Transmission Reliability Project represents a huge investment in the transmission infrastructure in Virginia,” said Larry Jackson, director of external affairs for APCo, in a news release. “The work we are proposing helps ensure reliable electric service to our customers while building a modern power grid capable of handling continued growth and economic development.”
The first phase of the project, Joshua Falls – Gladstone, involves building approximately 15 miles of transmission line and improving four substations in Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties.
Potential route options for the proposed transmission line begin at the Joshua Falls Substation located off Mt. Athos Road in Campbell County. The line route options continue east through Amherst and Appomattox counties for about 10 miles to the Riverville Substation, located off Edgehill Plantation Road. From there, the route options continue east for about five miles to the Gladstone Substation located off U.S. 60 in Nelson County.
APCo representatives invite community members and landowners in the project area to learn more by attending one of the following open houses:
» Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Appomattox County High School, located at 198 Evergreen Ave, Appomattox.
» Thursday, Nov. 7, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Amherst County High School, located at 139 Lancer Lane, Amherst.
The events do not include a formal presentation, so attendees may come and go at any time to ask questions, view maps and submit suggestions to the project team, according to APCo. The team uses input from the open houses, online submissions and additional field work to determine a line route that minimizes impact on the community and environment, the release said.
After the project team selects a line route, company representatives plan to seek approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission. If approved, construction for the first phase begins in Summer 2022 and lasts about a year.
Visit AppalachianPower.com/CVTRP for more information, including detailed project maps, a timeline and updates.
