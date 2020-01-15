Hawaii Poke and Greens will be opening in Cornerstone at the end of January.
The new poke bowl restaurant will be located in the former Leaf Creative Salads location at 112 Cornerstone St.
Gabriel Melendez, owner of the poke restaurant, said the establishment will continue to offer salads but will focus on poke bowls, a traditional Hawaiian dish typically made with raw fish, pineapples and rice tossed in a bowl.
He said all of the recipes come from an authentic poke bowl restaurant.
Melendez said he is planning on holding a grand opening on Jan. 27.
The restaurant's design remains similar to the Leaf with a few added elements such as new colorful paintings on the walls to give it a Hawaiian vibe, he said.
The prices range from $6 to $9.
