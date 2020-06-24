A new eatery has opened in the Aylor's Farm & Garden lot off U.S. 221 in Forest.
The Pied Piper offers homemade hand pies, both sweet and savory.
Some of its regular menu items include rustic tomato, green chile chicken, lemon blueberry, cherry chocolate, and peach bourbon pies.
Owners Linda Hall and Mary Beth Love said they have more flavors that will be on the menu from time to time and will be advertised on the business' Facebook page.
The two also make whole pies to order and occasionally may have a few to sell at The Pied Pier which have not been spoken for.
The business opened June 13; it was intended to also be open the next day, but everything sold out the first day, Hall said.
"Being a new business is tough as we had no idea whether the business would be a big hit or a big flop," she said. "We really weren't prepared for the response we have received. We are so grateful to all of our supporters and will be ordering more products so that we can meet the demand."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.