Some of the most well-known and longest-running African American-run businesses are funeral homes like Davis-Turner Funeral Service, Community Funeral Home and Franklin-Hutcherson Funeral Home.
But there are also some lesser known African American owned businesses such as barber shops like Lumpy's Barber Shop and Wilson’s Barber Shop and both 7-Elevens on Bedford and Fort avenues. Lynchburg boasts about 100 African-American owned businesses today.
For Black History Month the Lynchburg branch of the NAACP is holding an event to celebrate these businesses and help them network together.
Carl B. Hutcherson Jr., president of the Lynchburg branch of the NAACP, said many people do not know about these businesses. To bring more of those businesses together to network, he is helping to put on a brand-new event this week.
The event will be held from 6 pm. to 8 p.m. Feb. 25 in the upstairs auditorium of the Miller Center at 301 Grove St. and is open to the public.
Hutcherson said this is the first time the organization has held the event.
“For Black History Month, it would be a good way to bring these businesses together,” he said. “A lot of people don’t know about them. Some have been around for a while, others are new businesses and some are young entrepreneurs.”
Hutcherson encouraged businesses to bring cards to share while networking.
“People will have the chance to promote their businesses and let others know who they are,” he said. “It’s just a matter of making connections with people and groups so they can be aware of what’s going on in our community.”
Tyeast Blanding, owner of Nubian Citi, an all natural braiding salon at 1001 5th St., said the idea of the event is to create a “Green Book” type directory which would include a listing of all African-American owned businesses.
“A lot of people are doing things but we don’t have a place to meet up,” she said. “In the past businesses would meet at a church but people go to different churches and we’re all spread out.”
The most important part of the event for Blanding is to help generate dollars in the black community, she said.
“We’re all doing things and we want to see what else people are doing outside of us just going to Walmart to get flowers. There are [local] businesses that do that,” she said.
Hutcherson said it is important to the community to buy local products and to think of some of the lesser known businesses that offer good services and are dependable.
“It’s important because they’re a part of the fabric of our community,” he said. “This is a learning experience for me too. I’ve been here all my life and a lot of them I don’t know about.”
Marjette Upshur, director of economic development for Lynchburg, said her office has offered to speak and listen, provide materials for and bring resources to these organizations. The office also talked to Hutcherson about trying to create a directory specifically for these businesses.
"We are happy to promote and assist their efforts," she said.
She said she is going to try to send members of her staff to the meeting Tuesday.
Hutcherson hopes through the event that people are inspired to continue to expand and grow their businesses so they can do the work they feel they have been lead to do.
“We want them to grow and be the best they can be,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.