20200626_lna_news_brief_latin_p1

Submitted

A new Latin restaurant will open in downtown Lynchburg this Saturday.

"That Latin Place," located at 901 Jefferson Street, is operated by Harry Luis and Josephine Rivera.

Allison Worth, assistant to the owners, said the restaurant is trying to be as authentic as possible.

The 1,200-square-foot property next to Speakertree Records, seats 15 people and is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. offering breakfast and lunch menus along with daily specials.

The cuisine is primarily of Puerto Rican origin, such as mofongo -- a fried plantain dish -- but Cuban cuisine is also offered -- like ropa vieja -- a dish with steak, black beans and rice.

Prices range from $5.99 to $13.99

Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.

Tags

Load comments