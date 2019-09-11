A new ice cream shop, Rolled Cold Creamery, is opening at 819 Main Street in Lynchburg, in the bottom of Wills Camp Lofts.
Owners Dante DiCamillo and his wife Hannah will be opening the shop at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Normal hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Josh Finley will manage the business and DiCamillo said he hopes to employ between six and eight local people.
Rolled Cold Creamery is a cafe-style rolled ice cream shop also serving small batch roasted coffee and sandwiches. It also will offer a mocktail bar. The business began in Lancaster, Pennsylvania two years ago.
"I see Lynchburg as becoming a beautiful and thriving city as it is restored and I really am excited to be part of the modernization, beautification and restoration of downtown Lynchburg," Dante DiCamillo said.
