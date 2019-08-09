A new handcraft ice cream shop is opening in Wyndhurst in early September.
Outside the Cone is located at 1305 Enterprise Dr. is family owned and operated by Kyle Spangler, who said the ice cream will be made on-site daily.
His two sisters and parents all own a share of the business but Spangler manages the business and makes the ice cream.
The 1,200 square-foot ice cream shop next to La Fogata will also make its own mix-ins, sauces and syrups in house.
A small selection of house-made baked good will also be for sale.
Spangler owned a shaved ice concession trailer in Massachusetts for a couple of summers when he was a teenager and started making ice cream when he was just 10 years old with a hand-cranked machine.
About five years ago, he purchased an ice cream machine with an air compressor and began making a batch of ice cream in as little as 10 minutes but he said it took lots of studying and practice to learn how to mix in flavors and sauces.
Spangler has also completed the Penn State University Ice Cream Short Course.
The menu will include choices such as a chocolate ice cream made with Belgian chocolate and Belgian cocoa powder, a vanilla ice cream made from hand-cut and scraped Madagascar Vanilla Beans as well as vegan and dairy-free options made from a blend of nut milks.