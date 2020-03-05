A new grocer is set to open in the former Vista Food grocery store in Bedford this spring after Vista Food closed last month.
Elba Butcher Shoppe will open its third store at 212 E. Washington St. in the town of Bedford and will sell custom-cut meats, fresh fruits and vegetables and standard grocery store items.
Wendell Dawson, a former Vista Food employee, opened the first Elba Butcher Shoppe in Gretna in 2013 and the second in Altavista in 2018.
The Bedford County Economic Development Authority owns the building and will work with the new owners to make needed repairs and construct a new shipping and receiving area that better serves the site. The EDA also will install new front doors and make other improvements as agreed upon in the lease and with the owners, according to a news release sent Thursday.
“My wife and I are looking forward to getting back into Bedford,” said Dawson. “We’ve always liked the community and the people there. We will be giving the store a bit of a makeover so customers will have a quality experience when shopping.”
Over the next several weeks, the Dawsons will be cleaning up the store and installing inventory, prior to an official opening in April. Dawson said he plans to rehire some of the former Vista employees with whom he’s worked with in the past.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.