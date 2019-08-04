For years, food trucks — the popular mobile eateries that serve up barbecue, pizzas, coffee and more at local festivals and events — have flown mostly under the radar when it comes to fire-safety regulations.
But new laws took effect May 1 regulating how cooking and heat are handled inside the trucks. While the laws are designed to keep truck operators and customers safer, food truck owners say compliance comes with a hefty price tag.
Lynchburg’s Fire Marshal, Thomas Goode, said these regulations came to be after a national food truck group approached the International Code Council, which is a part of the federal government, and asked the council for assistance in helping to minimize damages when it comes to food truck fires.
This created a trickle-down effect, Goode said, and the council reached out to the National Fire Marshal’s Office, which reached out to state fire marshal’s offices, which then reached out to local offices.
As a result, in the fall of 2018, the Virginia Board of Housing and Community Development in cooperation with the Virginia Fire Service Board adopted the 2015 edition of the Statewide Fire Prevention Code and put it into effect at that time.
According to Mitch Nuckles, Lynchburg's commissioner of the revenue, there are 17 food trucks registered in the city, one more than in 2018, and four more than were registered in 2017.
Goode said just because a food truck is registered in the city does not necessarily mean it still is in operation. Some trucks serve ice cream or coffee and don't use propane.
Lynchburg's Assistant Fire Marshal, Matt O'Daniel, said as of July 30, 15 area food trucks have been inspected and are approved to serve the public. He expects there to be three more approved by mid-August.
O'Daniel began inspections in March and will inspect food trucks in Lynchburg as well as in the surrounding areas as long as they do business in the city.
An inspection takes less than 30 minutes and looks for fire extinguishers, hood or suppression systems, gas detectors if the operator cooks with propane and O'Daniel looks for damaged electrical wire outlets or other possible malfunctions.
"It's been difficult because it's new to everybody," he said.
Fire marshals technically are not obligated to notify the public if any codes have been changed and can start enforcing changes as soon as desired but Goode said his goal was to work with food truck operators to get them up to speed.
"We understand the hoops they have to jump through," he said. "We know there are obstacles they have to meet so we're trying to work with them."
In January, Jessica Gonzalez and her husband Jon, who operate both Uprooted and Calle Cruz Miami food trucks, received a letter in the mail from the Western Region of the State Fire Marshal’s Office stating their food truck would need a new fire suppression system.
The letter stated food trucks that use open flame cooking equipment or produce smoke or grease must comply with the new regulations by May 2019.
The new regulations require food trucks to have a kitchen exhaust hood if the food truck didn’t have one before, make sure cooking equipment is protected by an automatic fire extinguishing system and install an alarm within the trailer.
The Western Region’s State Fire Marshal’s Office held area inspection roundups in Lynchburg, Martinsville, Danville, Pulaski and Roanoke during March. The office offered inspections of fire protection systems, fire extinguishers and made sure exhaust hoods were free of excessive grease build-up.
The Uprooted and Calle Cruz Miami food trucks already had the hood exhaust system in place but only Calle Cruz Miami had fire suppression built into it.
Jessica Gonzalez also had to upgrade her fire extinguishers.
Gonzalez said the fire suppression system releases chemicals, much like a fire extinguisher, that rain down to smother the fire.
“We agree with the fire suppression system. I don’t have a problem with that,” said Gonzalez, who has been in the food industry for several years. “Our problem is that no one was notified of this and no one was given a proper amount of time for a huge expenditure.”
Goode said he reached out to the local health department a year before the regulations were passed to ask them to notify food trucks in the area.
Justin Holder, environmental health technical specialist for the Lynchburg Health Department, said his department has been handing out brochures to new and existing food trucks since the changes went into effect.
The Lynchburg Health Department does not regulate the fire suppression systems and could not stop a food truck from operating if it wasn't up to code but Holder said it was his concern the truck operators be educated about the new codes.
"We didn't want to give them a health permit and then they think they're good to go and then get potentially shut down by the fire marshal," he said.
Holder said the health department passes out information to any new food truck that applies to operate from now on so they are aware of the fire regulations from the start.
If food truck operators have specific questions about the new regulations, Holder refers them to the fire marshal's office.
Goode said he only sent letters out to food trucks registered within the city of Lynchburg so if a food truck is registered in another jurisdiction, it would be the responsibility of that area’s fire marshal or the state fire marshal’s office.
Goode provides an inspection sticker for the food truck after the operator undergoes an inspection from a licensed hood system or suppression systems installer.
“This is important because it’s life safety,” he said. “It hadn’t been regulated in years but like everything else, there comes a time when the enforcement aspect has to take place. How many deaths does it take before you start regulating when it comes to life safety?”
Goode added his department does not regulate the prices of the fire safety equipment or the cost to install it.
Joey Flores, owner of Hibachi Guys food truck, said he spent about $3,000 to comply with all the new regulations but finds it necessary.
“Propane is flammable and it only takes a little bit, so it’s a nice precaution,” he said. “A lot of bigger cities are already regulating it.”
Flores said he never got a letter in the mail but his local health department representative gave him information about the new regulations.
He said the price was high but he didn’t want to shut down.
“The amount of money you can make with a food truck, $3,000 doesn’t even compare, you could potentially do that in one day,” he said. “But I definitely thought it could have been cheaper and I didn’t agree with the price tag.”
The Gonzalezs spent $220 on Calle Cruz Miami to have the new alarm installed and to add a new fire extinguisher, but they spent $3,000 for the fire suppression system, valve, alarm and fire extinguisher for Uprooted.
The Gonzalezes said they were unprepared to spend that kind of money on such short notice but said they had no choice as the food trucks are the family’s only income.
“If they’re willing to throw something out and give me a five-month notice on that, who knows what kind of craziness they’re going to come up with next,” she said. “And then this is what takes care of seven children. This is what takes care of my house.”
Michael Torrence, owner of Upper Crust Pizza Company and its food truck, said he never got a letter, but said he 100 percent agrees with the new regulations.
“Safety is super important,” he said. “For me, it gives me more confidence in the food trucks that were unsafe and didn’t have fire extinguishers and hoods before. I’ve witnessed some dangerous stuff people have done with their set-up and it’s lucky no one has gotten hurt so I welcome it.”
Torrence had part of the suppression system in his pizza truck and an exhaust hood but had to hire someone to install the rest and a new exhaust fan.
“It’s all for the safety of everyone,” he said. “For a while it was the Wild West out here with no regulation of any sort.”
He said the new regulations also help to let the public know that the food trucks that aren’t willing to put in the work will be weeded out.
“It’s just the nature of doing business,” he said. “Things evolve and you’ve got to roll with it.”