A new store selling women's apparel and home decor and goods will open at River Ridge mall this summer.

Philanthropy will be located in the newly remodeled center court next to American Eagle Outfitters and across from Iron & Ale Bistro, which opened earlier this month.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based company is a cause-driven and faith-based retailer. The mall location will be the store's first and only in Virginia.

The store will offer unique options in home décor, home goods and women’s clothing, filling a void in the market of women’s apparel and marking River Ridge mall's first new-to-market announcement as it continues its redevelopment, according to a news release sent by the mall on Thursday. 

Philanthropy stores also have a prayer chapel, where customers are able to write their prayer requests on tags to hang in the chapel.

“We’re looking forward to opening our first store in the market at River Ridge and becoming part of the Lynchburg community,” said Christina Martin, founder of Philanthropy, who owns the company with her husband Christopher. “We strive to offer those uncommon and truly unique pieces in home and fashion, while staying true to our faith.”

From the archives: River Ridge mall

Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.

Tags

Load comments