Tiny Coffee House, a small drive-thru coffee trailer located at 2517 Memorial Ave., opened last week and is ready to serve customers.
Tiny Coffee House is a locally owned business with a love for coffee and people, manager Sarah Gorman said.
"Our mission is to provide customers with a convenient drive through option for great tasting coffee, tea, smoothies, lattes and much more," she said.
The coffee house is open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Gorman said the business is similar to Joe Beans in that it has a drive-thru only.
A grand opening will be held Nov. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.