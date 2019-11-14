20191115_lna_news_brief_coffee_p1

Submitted photo

Tiny Coffee House, a small drive-thru coffee trailer located at 2517 Memorial Ave., opened last week and is ready to serve customers.

Tiny Coffee House is a locally owned business with a love for coffee and people, manager Sarah Gorman said.

"Our mission is to provide customers with a convenient drive through option for great tasting coffee, tea, smoothies, lattes and much more," she said.

The coffee house is open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gorman said the business is similar to Joe Beans in that it has a drive-thru only.

A grand opening will be held Nov. 15.

Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.

Tags

Load comments