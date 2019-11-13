Sisters Nicole Davidson and Chelsea Doebler have teamed up to open Batter Bar, a new crepe food truck.
Batter Bar opened the first weekend in November and sells savory and sweet crepes along with crepe cakes, which average around $8.
The trailer is located at Essex Bank at 3638 Old Forest Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and at Essex Bank at 21437 Timberlake Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Thursday.
It also will be at the Christmas Market at the Trivium from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 15, the Deck the Hills event in downtown Lynchburg from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 and the Appomattox Christmas Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7.
"Growing up we always loved cooking and spending time with our family over meals," Davidson said. "That grew into a mutual passion in the food and beverage industry. We both have always talked about opening some sort of establishment and over the past year Batter Bar was created."
