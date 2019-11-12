20191113_lna_news_brief_coffee_p1

Lynchburg Coffee Company opened in September. 

A new coffee truck has opened in the Hill City.

Lynchburg Coffee Company is owned by Marybeth Evans, who worked for Campbell County Public Schools until she got breast cancer at the age of 28 in 2018.

“I quickly learned that life is very short and it made me open my eyes to things around me that I feel I took for granted,” she said.

She completed 12 rounds of chemo, 33 rounds of radiation and has been through six surgeries. All of her scans are clear currently.

She opened the coffee truck in the beginning of September and is located at Childress Law Firm in Rustburg on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. She is located in Concord next to The farmers Bank of Appomattox on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The truck offers a variety of specialty coffee such as lattes, cappuccinos and frozen beverages as well as muffins and apple turnovers.

Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.

