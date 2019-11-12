A new coffee truck has opened in the Hill City.
Lynchburg Coffee Company is owned by Marybeth Evans, who worked for Campbell County Public Schools until she got breast cancer at the age of 28 in 2018.
“I quickly learned that life is very short and it made me open my eyes to things around me that I feel I took for granted,” she said.
She completed 12 rounds of chemo, 33 rounds of radiation and has been through six surgeries. All of her scans are clear currently.
She opened the coffee truck in the beginning of September and is located at Childress Law Firm in Rustburg on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. She is located in Concord next to The farmers Bank of Appomattox on Mondays and Wednesdays.
The truck offers a variety of specialty coffee such as lattes, cappuccinos and frozen beverages as well as muffins and apple turnovers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.