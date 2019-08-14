New Centra President and CEO Dr. Andy Mueller made his debut to the Central Virginia business community Wednesday morning at The Summit by delivering what Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance COO Christine Kennedy said is the most transparent talk she's heard from a community leader.
Mueller started in May, replacing former CEO E.W. Tibbs, who stepped down in 2018. Mueller spoke openly to business leaders about the opportunities and challenges Centra faces on Wednesday.
He said Centra's board of directors was forthcoming and transparent about those challenges during his interview process.
“I’ve been equally impressed with the magnitude of some of the challenges we face. They’re bigger than I thought at first,” he said. “I’ve also been equally impressed with the organization and the people in it.”
He said had he known about them beforehand, he still would have happily taken the job.
“What has become increasingly clear to me is we’re going to have to become an organization that is nimble, change-ready and embracing of a new tomorrow and in order to do that we have to have an energized and excited team right now,” he said.
Centra employs 8,367 people and covers around 8,000 square-miles in and around Central and Southern Virginia.
Many staff members of Centra are struggling, Mueller said, and many have opened up to him about their frustrations. He said Centra employees did not receive merit raises or an expected discretionary contribution to their retirement plan this year.
“I think the crux of it for many is that the values they hold near and dear to their hearts, about how they want to give and find fulfillment in their purpose of caring for others, has seemed to be a little bit at odds with what they perceive to be the values of the organization as it has grown over the last few years,” he said.
When that happens, it leads to burnouts, disengagement and apathy in their jobs, he said.
"I think we expect them to come to work every day, work really hard to engage in physical work, work that requires people to invest a tremendous amount of emotional energy. And in exchange for that, I think we treat them very very, very difficultly in healthcare."
The industry, he said, needs to do a better job of caring for its health care teams.
“So I think we have an opportunity to press the reset button on a lot of that and be authentic in who we are supposed to be and what we can be for the community,” he said.
The team at Centra is one that is committed to getting things right but Mueller said it has also lost some of its attention to detail and some of its focus.
He said Centra has a year left before the organization needs to make some changes and build from the foundation upwards.
This includes creating a better experience for the Centra team and patients, stabilizing its finances and making sure Centra is going to be robust and vital into the future. Officials also must make sure Centra's electronic health record system is an effective tool for delivering patient care and for billing and collecting, not a distraction, he said.
Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance COO Christine Kennedy said the Alliance and its members have a vested interest in ensuring the greater Lynchburg area has the best health care for its employers and residents.
“We are enthusiastically supporting Dr. Mueller’s vision and applaud his transparency about the challenges and opportunities moving forward," Kennedy said.
According to a Centra news release in April, Mueller began his career in college as a cooperative engineering intern at NASA’s Johnson Space Center where he worked in support of the Space Shuttle Program. He later received a bachelor’s degree with honors in electrical engineer at North Carolina State University and his Doctor of Medicine at the University of North Carolina.
He served in the Air Force after medical school and was deployed twice overseas as a flight surgeon. Most recently, Mueller served as a Senior Vice President at Novant Health, a large, multi-state integrated healthcare delivery system.
As he and his wife, Courtney, moved into empty-nesting, he said he wasn’t really thinking of rejoining a large integrated health care delivery system and was interviewing for jobs with private equity companies who were looking to change the health care model.
“And then Centra was presented to me, and my first reaction was, ‘Why would I want to do that?’ he said. “Why would I want to go back into the not-for-profit healthcare business with an integrated health care delivery system and, in particular, one that’s struggling right now.”
Mueller said he researched the company and its financials trying to understand the Centra story and how it went from what it was to what it is today and trying to imagine what it could be.
“You’ve got a lot of things going for you here in Central Virginia with Centra,” he said.
This includes no immediate competition in this service area with another large integrated health care system, which Mueller said is both good and bad.
“It means you’re not going to divert precious resources necessarily just to grab market share,” he said. “In addition to that, Centra has an incredibly rich and robust staff.”
With Centra offering its own health plan, Piedmont Community Health Plan, it gives the health care system a tremendous advantage, he said.
One the aspects that excited Mueller the most about the opportunity at Centra was helping lead it to “behave differently” in the future if it’s going to be successful.
“If Centra is willing to be courageous and start moving toward value faster, then I think we have an opportunity to improve the quality of care we deliver to improve the health of communities here in the Central Virginia region and create more affordability around health care,” he said. “I don’t see a lot of health care leaders standing up and saying those things and I think it’s about time someone did.”
Jim Richards with the law firm Petty, Livingston, Dawson & Richards, asked Mueller what attributes Centra has to have to avoid being consolidated by larger health care organizations.
Mueller said Centra will need to be ready to change if it wants to avoid consolidation.
"At the end of the day in health care, it's not going to be a wave of new technology or us adopting it early, it's not going to be the most ideal electronic health record, it's not going to be a revolutionary new revenue stream that's going to prevent consolidation," he said. "It's going to be the people, it's going to be the team because at the end of the day, care is delivered at the bedside by individuals."