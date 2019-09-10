20190911_lna_news_brief_foodtruck_p1

The new food truck, Rhythms & Spices. Courtesy of Maxini Jean Noel.

 By Rachael Smith

A new Caribbean-style food truck has opened and will mainly be located on Timberlake Road.

Maxini Jean Noel, a native of Haiti, moved to Lynchburg seven years ago to pursue studies at Liberty University. He said he wanted to share the flavorful food of his country with others so he has opened the food truck Rhythms & Spices.

Rhythms & Spices, sells jerk chicken, curry chicken, oxtail, fried pork, rice and bean, mac and cheese, cabbage and Haitian patties.

Menu items average between $8 and $12.

Vladimir Jean David,James Jean Louis Jeune and Dashka Pierrot are co-owners.

The food truck is mainly located in between the Select Bank at 7113 Timberlake Road and Exxon gas station at 7105 Timberlake Road but plans to move to other spots around Lynchburg as well. The food truck also offers catering.

