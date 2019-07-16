A third Lightning McClean car wash is slated to open in Forest sometime next year.
Tommy Brogden, owner and developer of the car wash, opened Lynchburg's first Lightning McClean at 3210 Old Forest Road in 2017 and has plans to build another at 7616 Timberlake Road.
On Tuesday he confirmed a third location will be built at 17559 Forest Road near Walgreens.
The car wash will be built similarly to the one at Old Forest Road with a 136 foot tunnel. The building will be about 4,200 square-feet and is planned to be complete by next year.
No rezoning or conditional use permitting is required for the project, Brogden said.
He plans to hire about 10 employees.
He said he hopes to start construction this fall on the Timberlake location and once that car wash is complete, he will begin construction on the Forest location.
Construction lasts between five and seven months, he said.