A new golf practice facility in Campbell County is designed to let area residents skip the 18-hole outside course and improve their technique through technology.
David Eubank, co-owner and instructor of Fore Everyone Golf Center at 3412 Waterlick Road, near the Timberlake Road intersection, opened the indoor center in December. He said the center provides the most comprehensive information every time a shot is made.
“We’re unique in the fact that we’re the only place you can come year round and hit golf balls,” he said. “When it’s July and its 95 degrees outside with 90% humidity and you’re out there banging plastic balls into a field and other than a little exercise and sweat, what are you gaining?”
Eubank runs the 2,800-square-foot center with business partner Robbie Godfrey. It’s open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., although he said players should arrive to play at 7:30 pm. at the latest.
The center’s driving range uses Skytrak, a program that simulates 15 world-famous golf courses and provides real-time analysis and ball-flight data.
“So we’re simulating the golf experience on the screen, but we’re using real golf clubs and real golf balls,” Eubank said.
The program takes pictures of the ball as it flies in front of the camera, and software computes the distance a ball is driven, the launch angle, the backspin, the ball speed and numerous other pieces of data.
“All of that tells a story as to why your shot went in that direction, and when we know that information, we can fix that,” Eubank said. “So we’re looking for ways to improve our game, to get the numbers and determine an outcome so that on the course we know what to expect when we see the shot.”
Eubank, a former high school football, track, basketball and soccer coach, said he has a natural instinct to coach people and help them improve. He also is certified through the United States Golf Teachers Federation to teach golf.
“I have a passion for golf. I love to play and I’m drawn to it for the physical activity and the workout that it can provide,” he said. “Golf is the pursuit of perfection, but it’s a game you’ll never perfect. There’s no perfection in golf but it’s strive to be better.”
Eubank said the name of the center is intentional so everyone feels comfortable walking in, whether they are a beginner or avid golf-player. He especially hopes women and children will come to the center to learn the sport.
Mike Keane, a Concord resident, said he has been playing golf at the center since it opened. Four years ago, he became more interested in the game after several friends who enjoy it invited him to play.
“It’s kind of addictive,” he said. “Even when you first start, you hit one good shot and you feel really good about it so you think, ‘I’m gonna go out next time and try and hit another shot like that.’ It’s very challenging game.”
He said there is a huge difference between hitting golf balls on an outside course and going to the center where you can see numbers and analytics on-screen.
“You can tweak things here or there and it’s something you would never know from going out and hitting a ball. There’s a lot of information it gives you,” he said.
Jason Grigsby, of Forest, said the center is a good place for practice and lessons for both new golfers and those who have played for years.
“You can see a lot of data that a normal driving range would never show you,” he said. “An example would be the spin on a ball, spin data on the ball and distance. You can go all year long with it being cold, hot or bad weather and practice.”
At the center, Eubank offers lessons but he said some people have just come in for an hour with co-workers or friends during a lunch break to play nine holes. Each bay can hold up to four people in a group.
“One guy comes in and does 18 holes in an hour. That same guy goes out to one of the local courses, it could take him three and a half to four hours with those 18 holes,” he said.
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
