A new craft beer and games microbrewery is planned to open in the winter of 2019 or early 2020 in the Timberlake area.
Peaksview Brew & Games will offer beer and entertainment in a family-friendly atmosphere in the old DAV building next to Timberlake Health & Wellness, formerly Timberlake Family Pharmacy, at 20276 Timberlake Road at the corner of Greenview Drive.
Vince Ettare, owner of the brewery and pharmacy next door, said the 4,500-square-foot brewery and game space will include a large outdoor area and a 4.25-gallon barrel brewhouse offering 12 taps.
Jeremy McClure, COO and head brewer at Peaksview Brew & Games, said he plans to offer a full spectrum of beers from old-world recipes to new-age styles.
“I don’t want there to be a set style I brew,” he said. “I want to do what the wind blows me toward and make sure I’m on the cutting edge and I want to start introducing Lynchburg to new styles that some people may have never tried.”
The brewery will also offer beer cocktails and adult slushies as well as craft soda and non-alcoholic seltzers.
Beer will cost between $5 and $10 and arcade games will cost between $10 and $20 per hour.
“I think there’s creativity with the beer industry that is really untapped so we’re gonna try and integrate more botanicals and things like that into the brewing process,” Ettare said. “I find beer to be a great way to enhance socialization and like anything else, if you don’t manage it, it can get out of hand. But the people I hang out with manage it well and we’re going to promote to that type of clientele.”
The game room will include billiards, darts, skeeball, basketball, corn hole, giant Jenga and arcade games. Special events such as ax throwing will be held throughout the year. Ettare said he hopes to eventually bring in live music and other forms of live entertainment to the business.
Ettare plans for the space to have an industrial-type vibe with plank tables and a steel bar top. He said his vision for the space is to create a Dave & Buster’s — a restaurant and video arcade — on a budget.
He said as the father of three children, he wanted to create an atmosphere where adults and kids alike could hang out and have something fun to do.
“The impetus for this if we’re basically doing this to please our needs,” he said. “We’re a family with young kids and growing kids, preteens, and there’s not a lot for people to do. So we’re going to be able to go and have a drink and socialize and then our kids are gonna be able to play and we can play with them.”
McClure said since Lynchburg has no breweries, he knew this venture would be successful just because of the demand.
Ettare owns the entire 19,000-square-foot building and hopes to add short-term rentals, like Airbnb, upstairs and plans to rent out another part of the building next to the brewery.