Shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, every parking spot in Biscuitville was filled as the Madison Heights business opened its new location on the corner of Woodvue Drive and South Amherst Highway.
As a customer completed his order at the front counter, the employees joyfully broke out in a song touting Biscuitville, replacing some of the words of the popular 1967 bluegrass song "Rocky Top."
Jay Shelton, store operator, said the song is the restaurant's anthem and they enjoy singing it regularly to pep themselves up while working.
"It's fit our culture around here," Shelton said of the festive song.
The new 2,982-square-foot building with about 80 seats now is located between Country Cookin and Bank of the James and is less than a mile north of where the former location operated for many years in Madison Heights.
Shelton said the reception for the new facility has been fantastic.
"It's double in size," Shelton said. "We can seat double the people. It's a lot more space."
She said it also provides more adequate parking and better access than the previous site and has been well received by the employees.
"They absolutely love it," Shelton said.
