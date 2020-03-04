A new arch support store will be opening Friday in the former Payless ShoeSource at 4026 Wards Road, in the Wards Crossing shopping center.
The Good Feet Store offers a variety of arch supports that are personally fitted for each customer.
For more than 20 years, the store has been improving the quality of life for people who would otherwise be limited by foot, knee or back pain commonly caused by foot-related problems, according to a news release sent on Wednesday.
The store provides free personalized fittings during a 20- to 30-minute consultation.
"The Good Feet Store is excited to help the Lynchburg community live an active and healthy lifestyle one foot at a time," the release states.
